Los Banos coach earns statewide honor after leading Tigers to section championship.

Los Banos High coach Pat Fuentes makes a trip to the mound to talk to Buhach Colony sophomore Jake Sapien as the rest of the North infield meets during the 10th annual Merced County All-Star Game on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Merced College. Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

The postseason accolades keep rolling in for the Los Banos High baseball team.

The Tigers won their first Sac-Joaquin Section championship since 1994, compiling a 28-1 record in the process. Los Banos won its final 24 games.

CalHiSports has named Tigers coach Pat Fuentes as the Medium School State Coach of the Year.

Congrats to Pat Fuentes (Los Banos). State Medium Schools Baseball Coach of Year. Team went 28-1. Last time Los Banos won section title (1994) he played on that team. @MSSsports @frontrowpreps @LosBanosTigers @modbeepreps https://t.co/QiqHF0rbwV pic.twitter.com/uWrPiQFaIm — Cal-Hi Sports (@CalHiSports) June 11, 2019

CalHiSports had already tabbed Los Banos as the Division III state champions.

Fuentes was also named the Western Atheltic Conference Coach of the Year after leading the Tigers to a WAC championship.

CCC Volleyball Awards

Merced High junior Nick Butticci was named the Central California Conference Most Valuable Player by the conference coaches.

Nick Butticci, Merced Submitted by Merced High

The other top CCC awards went to El Capitan’s Chittawat Her (Setter of the Year), El Capitan’s Terry Chen (Defensive Player of the Year) and Golden Valley’s Bryan Livesay (Offensive Player of the Year).

Golden Valley’s Kayla Pedretti was named the Coach of the Year after leading the Cougars to an undefeated run to a CCC championship.

The all-CCC first team selections were Golden Valley libero Lor Xiong and outside hitter Quentin Phillips, Merced middle blocker Cha Moua, Buhach Colony setter Drew Hill, Patterson libero Lolyn Tejeda and Central Valley outside hitter Yoshi Kuma-Naicker.

The second team was comprised of Ben Trevino (Golden Valley), Kevin her (Merced), Chris Xiong (Merced), Abraham Esquivel (El Capitan), Thay Vang (Buhach Colony) and Jonathan Velasquez (Atwater).

Lions All-Star Football Game

The 46th annual Central California Lions All-Star Football Game will be held on Saturday at Lincoln High in Stockton.

Admission is $10 and parking in the stadium lot is $5.

The South, which was coached by Hilmar coach Frank Marques, won last year’s game 24-2 and is 5-0-1 in the last six years.

Local players suiting up for the South this year include: Ronald Harris (El Capitan), Clifford Johnson (Merced), Elliott Johnson (Gustine), Manvir Lally (Pacheco), Miguel Martinez (Atwater), Noah Perez (Buhach Colony) Mason Reel (Buhach Colony), Dhameer Warren (Merced).

All-Southern League Baseball, Softball awards

Ripon Christian’s Nolan Lingley was named the Southern League baseball Most Valuable Player by the Southen League coaches.

The other top awards went to Mariposa’s Michael Medinas (Best Offensive Player) and Leo Kari (Pitcher of the Year).

The all-SL team was comprised of Delhi’s Martin Hernandez, Denair’s JT Smith, Gustine’s Devin Bettencourt, Le Grand’s Aaron Martinez and Mark Lopez, Mariposa’s Josh Mah and Jake Swift, Orestimba’s Jacob Dominguez and Jacob Bettencourt, Ripon Christian’s Declan Van Vuren, Will Gilbert and Waterford’s Michael Vivo Jr., Lucas Alaniz and Preston Gookin.

The SL softball MVP was Ripon Christian’s Elizabeth Thomas.

Mariposa’s Kiya Smith was named Best Offensive Player and Waterford’s Tawni McCarty was selected as the Pitcher of the Year.

The SL softball all-league team members were Delhi’s Valerie Mercado, Gustine’s Cassidy Kuden, Le Grand’s Alexis Aguallo, Mariposa’s Sam Matlock, Brylei Pearson, Orestimba’s Sarah Millan, Shiloh Croffoot and Ashley Taft, Ripon Christian’s Morgan Van Elderen and Madison de Graaf and Waterford’s Alyssa Donaldson, Taylor Brewer and Macie Rodrigues.