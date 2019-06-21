UC Merced athletics program offering a variety of youth sports camps this summer.

University of California, Merced head soccer coach Albert Martins and the men’s soccer program will host a four-day, youth soccer camp at UC Merced in July. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The UC Merced athletic program is hosting a variety of youth camps over the summer for sports like soccer, basketball and volleyball.

The camps will be held on campus in July and August.

Soccer Youth Camp

The UC Merced’s men’s soccer program is hosting a four-day youth soccer camp from July 8-11 at Bobcat Field. The camp is open to boys and girls ages 5-12.

The coach will be hosted by Bobcats men’s soccer coach Albert Martins and his staff, along with members of the UC Merced soccer team.

“We are very excited to be hosting our first youth camp here at Bobcat Field,” Martins said. “Expanding our connection with the youth in our community is extremely important to the program and athletics department. Playing soccer with our campers will be quite special for our staff and players.”

The cost of the camp is $75, Each participant should bring a soccer ball, shin guards, water bottle, sunscreen and snacks.

The daily camp schedule includes warm-ups at 9 a.m., individual skill development at 9:30 a.m., a snack break at 10:15 a.m., team skill development at 10:30 a.m. and world cup games at 11:15 a.m.

You can sign-up for the camp at http://bit.ly/2XCmJFB. For more information on the camp, contact coach Martins at Amartins@ucmerced.edu.

Girls Basketball Development Camp

The UC Merced women’s basketball program is hosting a girls basketball development camp on Aug. 1.

The camp is open to girls ages 5-11 and is designed for players to improve their fundamentals through skill instruction, contests and games. The camp also focuses on fun and stressed the importance of sportsmanship, effort and attitude.

The camp will be held from 9-11 a.m. at Hostetler Court and the cost is $25, which includes a UC Merced women’s t-shirt.

To sign-up for the camp visit http://www.totalcamps.com/UCMERCEDWOMENSBASKETBALL/camps/women%27s_basketball_development_camp/_eau.

For more information, contact coach Sarah Hopkins-Chery at shopkins-chery@ucmerced.edu.





Girls Basketball Team Camp

The UC Merced women’s basketball program is also hosting a team camp Aug. 2-3 on Hostetler Court.

The camp is open to 18-under teams. The cost of the camp is $185 for one day and $360 for both Friday and Saturday. All games will be refereed by certified officials.

Coaches have the option to stay in the dorms overnight for an extra $45 per person. Teams will have the option of touring the campus.

Coaches can sign their team up at this link: http://www.totalcamps.com/UCMERCEDWOMENSBASKETBALL/camps/women%27s_basketball_team_camp_%28coach_registration%29/_egh.

For more information, contact coach Sarah Hopkins-Chery at shopkins-chery@ucmerced.edu.

Elite Girls Basketball Camp

The UC Merced women’s basketball program will also host an elite camp for girls 11-18 on Thursday, Aug. 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hostetler Court.

The camp will focus on improving fundamentals and overall skill set.

The camp will be hosted by UC Merced women’s basketball coach Sarah Hopkisn-Chery and Bobcats players.

The camp schedule includes a skill circuit, positional instruction, full-court drills and live games.The cost of the camp is $60 and includes a UC Merced women’s basketball T-shirt.

You can sign-up for the camp at this link: http://www.totalcamps.com/UCMERCEDWOMENSBASKETBALL/camps/women%27s_basketball_elite_camp/_eav.

For more information, contact coach Sarah Hopkins-Chery at shopkins-chery@ucmerced.edu.

Volleyball ID Camp

The UC Merced women’s volleyball program is hosting its first summer ID camp on Saturday, July 13 in the Joseph Gallo Edward Gymnasium.

The camp is open to player 14-18 years old and will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $60, which includes a T-shirt and lunch.

The camp will be led by Bobcats head coach Ai Prachumsri and will allow players to experience elite levels of training and showcase their skills in small-sided games and full-field play.

You can sign up for the camp at this link: http://www.totalcamps.com/ucmercedwomensvolleyball/camps/uc_merced_women%27s_volleyball_id_camp/_enV.

If you need more information, contact coach Prachumsri at sprachumsri@ucmerced.edu.

Soccer ID Camp

The UC Merced women’s soccer program is hosting a night ID camp on Saturday, Aug. 3 at Bobcat Field.

The three-hour camp is open to girls 14-18 years old and the cost will be $50, which included a T-shirt.

The camp is for high school players looking to play at the collegiate level. The camp will be run by Bobcats head coach Hannah Brown.

“I believe our night ID camp provides a new spin to most traditional camps,” said Brown. “We are fortunate enough to have one of the best facilities in the NAIA and to be able to showcase it at night with our lights on really creates an atmosphere that our players enjoy and I’m sure our campers will as well.





The camp will run from 6 to 9 p.m.

Online registration is available at this link: http://www.totalcamps.com/ucmercedwomenssoccer/camps/uc_merced_women%27s_soccer_night_id_camp/_d2B.

For more information, contact coach Brown at hbrown6@ucmerced.edu.