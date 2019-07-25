Merced Volunteers head to Yountville for American Legion State Tournament.

Clayton Hall, Merced Volunteers

The Merced Volunteers will head to Yountville for the American Legion State Championships on Friday. The Volunteers (15-11-1) are one six teams in the field trying to advance to the Western Regional Tournament with the ultimate goal of reaching the American Legion World Series.

Merced opens the tournament against the Millikan Rams of Long Beach at 9 a.m. The West Hill Tomcats of San Diego will play the Humboldt Eagles at noon and the defending state championship Petaluma Leghorns will play Patrick Henry of San Diego at 3 p.m.

Volunteers coach Rollo Adams likes his team’s chances.

“I think our defense is solid and we have enough arms to get through the tournament, even if we have to go five games if needed, said Adams, who picked up his 600th career victory this summer with the Volunteers program. “Our offense has to show up. We have to play ahead. If we can play ahead, I think the kids will be more relaxed.”

The Volunteers are comprised of players from Merced, Golden Valley, Buhach Colony and Chowchilla High schools. Most of the roster returns from last year’s team that lost to Petaluma in the championship game.

Merced College freshman Clayton Hall has been a standout performer for the Volunteers this summer.

“Clayton Hall has gotten it done,” Adams said. “He’s been pretty consistent. Daniel Beaird has done a good job. Kadon Floro has been one of our consistent hitters again this summer. He’s one of the kids you want at the plate with the game on the line because you know he’s going to make contact.”

The Volunteers are coming off a good showing after their tournament win in Las Vegas earlier this month. Merced went 5-1 in the tournament.

Adams says he’s deciding between Jaret Mello and Floro as the starting pitcher for the tournament opener against the Rams.

Adams says the key to their success may hinge on their ability to get key two-out hits.

“All summer long we’ve put a lot of guys on base,” Adams said. “We just haven’t been able to get the big two-out hits to extend innings or break games open with five or six runs.”

The tournament will conclude on Monday with the championship game.