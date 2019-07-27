Merced Volunteers improve to 2-0 at the American Legion State Tournament.

Kadon Floro, Merced Volunteers

The Merced Volunteers received another stellar pitching performance as they defeated the Humboldt Eagles 4-2 to improve to 2-0 at the American Legion State Tournament on Saturday afternoon.

One day after Jaret Mello delivered six scoreless innings, Kadon Floro pitched a complete game.

The Buhach Colony right-hander gave up just two runs on five hits and struck out three. Floro is the younger brother of Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Dylan Floro. He’s the third Floro brother to play for the Volunteers. Both Dylan and oldest brother Brock played on Volunteers team that won state championships.

Mello gave the Volunteers (17-11-1) a 2-1 lead in the second inning with a two-run double to plate Floro and Brandon Ruiz. Mello doubled twice in the game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Merced Sun-Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

After the Volunteers left a pair of runners in scoring position in the fourth inning, Floro came up with a big two-run single with two outs in the fifth inning to score Robert White and Daniel Beaird to extend the Merced lead to 4-1.

Humboldt threatened in the sixth inning when the Eagles loaded the bases with no outs, but Floro limited the damage to just one run. Floro then retired the side in order in the seventh inning to close out the victory.

Floro helped his cause with two hits and the two RBIs.

Cameron Saso started for the Eagles and was charged with four runs as he failed to make it through the fifth inning.

Merced will face Patrick Henry at noon on Sunday in a battle of the two unbeaten teams in the tournament. The winner advances to Monday’s championship game with a berth in the Western Regional Tournament on the line.

Chowchilla’s Austin Hickman will get the start on the mound for the Volunteers on Sunday.

Humboldt fill play Petaluma in an elimination game at 9 a.m. on Saturday.