UC Merced is hosting a “Meet the Bobcats” event at the Merced Mall on Saturday.

CHRISTOPHER WINTERFELDT/cwinterfeldt@mercedsun-star.com Rufus the Bobcat, UC Merced’s mascot, will be on hand at UC Merced’s “Meet the Bobcats” event at the Merced Mall on Saturday, Aug. 10. Merced Sun-Star

The UC Merced athletics department is hosting a “Meet the Bobcats” event on Saturday at the Merced Mall.

Over 65 UC Merced athletes will be on hand from the men’s soccer, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball teams.

Players will be available to sign autographs for fans from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the mall’s center court outside of JC Penney’s. Free schedule posters will be available for fans.

Fans can also take pictures with Rufus, the Bobcats official mascot. Prizes will also be given out.

Hot 104.7 and Radio Merced will also be on hand, giving out prizes like Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk passes.