‘He’s just scratching the surface.’ Atwater ready to unleash new weapon.

Atwater’s Xavier Williams Atwater coach Seneca Ybarra has been waiting almost nine months to use his new weapon on the field. The wait is almost over as tight end Xavier Williams makes his Falcons' debut on Friday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Atwater coach Seneca Ybarra has been waiting almost nine months to use his new weapon on the field. The wait is almost over as tight end Xavier Williams makes his Falcons' debut on Friday.

It’s not very often when kids like Xavier Williams show up on campus. The 6-foot-3, 260-pound tight end transferred from Patterson High to Atwater in December after his father got a new job in the area.

“It was great,” said Falcons football coach Seneca Ybarra. “I was surprised. It’s not just the size and speed, it’s his work ethic he brought with him. He’s bought into what we do.

“Normally you don’t get guys like that.”

Williams will make his Atwater debut on Friday night in the season opener against West High at Dave Honey Stadium.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Merced Sun-Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

“With his size and ability he’s just scratching the surface,” Ybarra said. “(Patterson) used him as an H-back last year. He’ll be a tight end for us. He’s be an end of the line blocker. He’s great to have at the point of attack. He was great in our scrimmage last week.

“He’s acclimated to the team and the school quickly. He’s a great teammate.”

Senior tight end Xaiver Williams hauls in a pass during an Atwater High football practice on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Shawn Jansen Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

Williams says his new team feels like family and he’s fit right in at the high school. He was impressed when Ybarra sat him down and talked to him about his goals right away.

When Williams told his new coach he wanted to play football in college, Ybarra helped quickly sign Williams up to take the SAT test.

“I was surprised,” Williams said. “It told me right away that he cared for me and was looking out for me. He’s been like a dad to me. He always on me about school, getting good grades and the SAT.”

Senior tight end Xavier Williams blocks during a running play during practice at Atwater High on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Shawn Jansen Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

Williams has already received a scholarship offer from Sacramento State, where his older brother Pierre plays as a receiver.

“It would be great to play with my brother again,” Xavier said..” He’s always been my guy, the one I always ask questions. He’s always helped me.”

Williams has also drawn interest from colleges like Fresno State, Nevada, UNLV, San Jose State, Cal and Northern Arizona.

“There’s not many guys like me in this league,” Williams said. “That have my ability, that can run. I mean, I’m 260 pounds.”

Ybarra has been waiting almost 9 months to find different ways to use Williams on the field. The wait is finally over.

“He’s a big target,” Ybarra said. “We’re excited to see what he can do on the field.”