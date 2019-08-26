Who should be the Merced Sun-Star Football Player of the Week for the opening week? Fans can vote for the Merced Sun-Star Football Player of the Week on an online poll. Nominations for this week include players from Buhach Colony High School, Dos Palos, Los Banos and Livingston. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fans can vote for the Merced Sun-Star Football Player of the Week on an online poll. Nominations for this week include players from Buhach Colony High School, Dos Palos, Los Banos and Livingston.

Here’s your chance to vote for the Merced Sun-Star Football Player of the Week. Each week this season we will post an online poll that will allow fans to vote for their pick out of a list of nominees. You can vote as many times as you’d like.

The voting will stop on Thursday at 5 p.m. and the winner will be announced shortly after.

Some of the nominees have come from nominations from fans, coaches and players on Twitter.

Here’s our four player of the week nominees for the opening week.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Merced Sun-Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Zane Merrell, Dos Palos

The Broncos 6-foot-4 receiver was a matchup nightmare for Los Banos in the Westside War. Merrell helped lead Dos Palos to a 40-35 win with four catches for 195 yards. Merrell scored on a touchdowns of 52 and 59 yards. The win snapped an eight game losing streak to Los Banos.

Youlas Dickson, Buhach Colony

This Thunder senior did a little of everything in Buhach Colony’s 34-13 win over Gregori. Dickson scored the only touchdown of the first half with a 3-yard run. He added a 49-yard punt return for a score and returned a kickoff 74 yards to the end zone for a third touchdown.

Celso Sanchez, Livingston

The Wolves junior middle linebacker had a big night in a 34-21 win over Le Grand. Sanchez recorded 11 tackles and came up with a back-breaking 82-yard fumble return for a touchdown that extended Livingston’s lead to 21-13 in the second quarter.

Landon Ramos, Los Banos

Dos Palos had a tough time keeping up with the speedy Tigers receiver. Ramos hauled in six catches for 134 yards, including a 48-yard touchdown catch. Ramos also had a 37-yard catch in the first half that helped set up a short touchdown run.