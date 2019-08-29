‘It’s a big game for all of us.’ Big-time recruits highlight Buhach Colony-Tracy game.

Buhach Colony senior Youlas Dickson (23) will be used a variety of ways by the Thunder offense this season. Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

Youlas Dickson’s phone was blowing up after his three-touchdown performance in last week’s season-opening 34-13 win over Gregori.

The Buhach Colony senior scored three touchdowns, including a 50-yard punt return for a score and a 74-yard kickoff return to the end zone.

“I didn’t know I was going to start the season like that,” Dickson said. “Some of those moves I made, I didn’t even know I had. I had a couple coaches (direct message) me after the game.”

Dickson does a little of everything for the Thunder as returner, running back, receiver and defensive back. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound star had just one offer from Whittier College coming into the season.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Merced Sun-Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

However, schools like Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, UC Davis, San Jose State and Sacramento State have all shown interest.

Dickson will be one of a few stars on display when Tracy (1-0) comes to Dave Honey Stadium on Friday night to face Buhach Colony,

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Bulldogs feature two Division-I recruits in quarterback Logan Fife and receiver Trevor Pope. Fife has verbally committed to Cal Poly and Pope is headed to Oregon State.

Buhach Colony receiver Trey Paster (21) fights for the ball against Gregori defender Trevien Mclendon (5) during a game between Gregori and Buhach Colony at Gregori High School in Modesto California on August 23, 2019. John Westberg jwestberg@modbee.com

Add Buhach Colony’s Cal-bound senior Trey Paster and you’ve got a lot of star power on one field.

“Tracy is recognized as one of the top teams in our section so it’s a good gauge for us,” said Thunder coach Kevin Navarra. “We don’t want to overlook anybody on our schedule but we knew this situation when we hammered out the schedule in my office. This is an opportunity to play a guy going to Cal Poly and an Oregon State commit. Next week we play a running back (Raleek Brown), who is being recruited by some of the biggest programs in the country like Alabama and Florida State.”

Thunder looking for revenge against Tracy

Fife and Tracy have had their way against Buhach Colony the last two years.

As a sophomore Fife threw for 207 yards and four touchdowns and also ran for 151 yards and two scores in a 51-30 win over BC. Last year Fife threw for 313 yards and four scores in a 62-28 win over the Thunder. Pope added 155 yards rushing and two catches for 81 yards with two total touchdowns.

Pope finished with five catches for 130 yards and three touchdowns in Tracy’s 27-12 win over Kimball last week.

Many teams would be looking not to reschedule a team that had drubbed them two years in a row.

Tracy quarterback Logan Fife. shown here against Turlock in 2017, has thrown eight touchdowns in two win over Buhach Colony the last two years. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

“To be honest, when I saw we were playing Tracy again I was thinking revenge,” Dickson said. “We want to give to them what they did to us.”

The Thunder know it all starts with containing Fife.

“The first year it was impressive to see what he could do running on us,” Navarra said. “Last year it was impressive to see him throw the ball. It’s not a surprise he has an offer from Cal Poly.”

Opportunity for Dickson to shine on big stage

Dickson knows this is a big game for him.

Paster, Fife and Pope have all verbally committed to their schools. They’ve all received their dream offers.

This is a chance for Dickson to impress recruiters by going up against a Pac-12 recruit or making a play against a future Cal Poly quarterback.

Buhach Colony senior Trey Paster takes some reps at quarterback during a Thunder practice this summer. Paster will be used in a variety of ways this season by Buhach Colony. Shawn Jansen Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

“I’m trying to get my name out there, but not just that, I want to help my team,” Dickson said. “I’m willing to do whatever they need from me. I’ll play where ever they need me. I just have so much passion for football.”

Not all interceptions are created equal. College coaches want to see players excel against top competition. Friday night gives Dickson and his teammates that chance.

“For sure,” Dickson said. “I’m trying to go in and change the game somehow. We have two recruits coming to our house. We have Trey too. It’s a big game for all of us.”

Friday’s Schedule

Hoover at Golden Valley

Tracy at Buhach Colony

Merced at Gregori

Atwater at Stagg

Golden West at El Capitan

Los Banos at Hilmar

Tranquillity at Livingston

Johansen at Delhi

Gustine at Linden

Ripon Christian at Stone Ridge Christian

Roosevelt at Dos Palos

Lemoore at Chowchilla