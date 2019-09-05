Sports
Player of the week: Atwater Falcons senior blown away by fans support
The Atwater community made Nathan Knight a runaway winner in the latest Merced Sun-Star Football Player of the Week Poll.
The Falcons senior receiver finished with over 60% of the 17,480 votes cast this week. Knight racked up 10,640 votes to win the online poll after hauling in three catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-7 victory over Stagg to improve to 2-0 this season.
The other nominees from last week included Golden Valley running back Jabari Phillips, Buhach Colony star Youlas Dickson and Dos Palos quarterback Trent Calvert.
The Sun-Star caught up with Knight on Thursday afternoon. Let’s get to know the fans’ choice as the Sun-Star Football Player of the Week.
Question: What did receiving over 10,000 votes in the online poll mean to you?
Knight: Honestly, I’m very grateful for the community and all the people at school. The Atwater community is great. They showed me a lot of support and not just me, but my team in general. I’m very thankful for them.
Q: Atwater is off to a 2-0 start. How good can this Atwater team be?
Knight: We have a lot of potential. Honestly, I think we can take it home. We just have to stay on top of everything. I think discipline is our biggest thing.
Q: It’s your senior year. What would a playoff appearance mean to you?
Knight: Making the playoffs would mean a lot. Last year was a rough way to end the season. To make it my senior year would mean a lot, but for all the seniors. I think Atwater bringing home a playoff win would mean a lot to the whole campus.
Q: Now we’re getting to the serious questions. If you were stranded on an island and could only eat one thing what would it be?
Knight: Probably hamburgers. That’s my go-to food after practice. That’s pretty much a daily thing. I’m always eating hamburgers.
Q: Crunchy or creamy peanut butter?
Knight: Crunchy all the way. I just like it better.
Q: What does football mean to you?
Knight: Football means a lot. It’s something I can always count on to boost my energy. If I’m feeling down, it always makes me happy. I enjoy going to football every day.
Q: What’s the best thing about Atwater High School?
Knight: I’ve got to say it’s the community. The fans always support us. They’re always there no matter what. They never give up on us whether we’re doing good or bad.
Comments