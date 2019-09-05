Sports

Player of the week: Atwater Falcons senior blown away by fans support

The Falcons prep to fly high into another season at Falcon Field with receiver Nathan Knight, during practice on Wednesday, August 7, in Atwater. Christopher Winterfeldt cwinterfeldt@mercedsun-star.com

The Atwater community made Nathan Knight a runaway winner in the latest Merced Sun-Star Football Player of the Week Poll.

The Falcons senior receiver finished with over 60% of the 17,480 votes cast this week. Knight racked up 10,640 votes to win the online poll after hauling in three catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-7 victory over Stagg to improve to 2-0 this season.

The other nominees from last week included Golden Valley running back Jabari Phillips, Buhach Colony star Youlas Dickson and Dos Palos quarterback Trent Calvert.

The Sun-Star caught up with Knight on Thursday afternoon. Let’s get to know the fans’ choice as the Sun-Star Football Player of the Week.

Question: What did receiving over 10,000 votes in the online poll mean to you?

Knight: Honestly, I’m very grateful for the community and all the people at school. The Atwater community is great. They showed me a lot of support and not just me, but my team in general. I’m very thankful for them.

Q: Atwater is off to a 2-0 start. How good can this Atwater team be?

Knight: We have a lot of potential. Honestly, I think we can take it home. We just have to stay on top of everything. I think discipline is our biggest thing.

Q: It’s your senior year. What would a playoff appearance mean to you?

Knight: Making the playoffs would mean a lot. Last year was a rough way to end the season. To make it my senior year would mean a lot, but for all the seniors. I think Atwater bringing home a playoff win would mean a lot to the whole campus.

Q: Now we’re getting to the serious questions. If you were stranded on an island and could only eat one thing what would it be?

Knight: Probably hamburgers. That’s my go-to food after practice. That’s pretty much a daily thing. I’m always eating hamburgers.

Q: Crunchy or creamy peanut butter?

Knight: Crunchy all the way. I just like it better.

Q: What does football mean to you?

Knight: Football means a lot. It’s something I can always count on to boost my energy. If I’m feeling down, it always makes me happy. I enjoy going to football every day.

Q: What’s the best thing about Atwater High School?

Knight: I’ve got to say it’s the community. The fans always support us. They’re always there no matter what. They never give up on us whether we’re doing good or bad.

