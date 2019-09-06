Sports
Merced College football set to open season at home on Saturday night against Foothill.
The Merced College football team will open the season on Saturday night at Stadium ‘76 against Foothill College.
Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
The Blue Devils are coming off a 4-6 season, including a 3-3 finish in the Golden Coast Conference.
Bob Casey begins his fifth season as the head coach for Merced College. The Blue Devils have compiled a 25-17 record under Casey and have made two bowl game appearances.
Sophomore Darrion Cole returns as the starter at quarterback. Sophomore Markus Brady returns at receiver and sophomore Jaylan Reed leads a stable of running backs that includes former Buhach Colony running back Christian Quirarte, who started his collegiate career at Humboldt State.
Comments