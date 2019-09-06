Merced College football set to open season at home on Saturday night against Foothill.

Merced College head coach Bob Casey calls out to his players during a game against De Anza College at Stadium ’76 in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. De Anza beat the Blue Devils 29-27. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The Merced College football team will open the season on Saturday night at Stadium ‘76 against Foothill College.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

The Blue Devils are coming off a 4-6 season, including a 3-3 finish in the Golden Coast Conference.

Bob Casey begins his fifth season as the head coach for Merced College. The Blue Devils have compiled a 25-17 record under Casey and have made two bowl game appearances.

Sophomore Darrion Cole returns as the starter at quarterback. Sophomore Markus Brady returns at receiver and sophomore Jaylan Reed leads a stable of running backs that includes former Buhach Colony running back Christian Quirarte, who started his collegiate career at Humboldt State.