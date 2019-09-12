Roundup: Buhach Colony volleyball opens up league with win. Le Grand still undefeated.

Miranda Baptista, Buhach Colony

The Buhach Colony High girls volleyball team began their quest for a second consecutive Central California Conference championship on Wednesday night with a 3-0 sweep of Golden Valley at the Thunder Dome.

The Thunder (6-7 overall, 1-0 CCC) defeated the Cougars 25-15, 25-21, 25-19.

Senior Miranda Baptista paced BC with 17 assists to go with three aces. Sunnee Lee finished with seven kills and Jasmine Thao recorded 22 digs.

The Thunder are playing under their third different coach in three years in Emili Rivera.

El Capitan 3, Central Valley 0 in Merced — The Gauchos improved to 2-0 in the CCC with a 3-0 win over Central Valley at home. Leah Mendoza led the way with 11 digs, four aces, and five assists. Allyson Saelee orchestrated the offense with 27 assists and Yatzee Lua chipped in with 13 kills, seven digs and three aces.

Le Grand 3, Dos Palos 0 in Dos Palos — Alexa Ultreras finished with 10 kills, two blocks and four aces to help the Bulldogs remained undefeated at 6-0 this season.

Priscilla Barnett added seven kills and two blocks and Elisa Zarate recorded 25 assists for Le Grand.

Stone Ridge Christian 3, Brookside Christian 0 — The Knights dominated 25-5, 25-3, 25-5 to improve to 15-4 overall and 2-0 in the Central California Athletic Alliance. Maartje Vander Dussen recorded 12 kills and Brooke Wareham added 18 assists. Sasha Stillman served up eight aces.

College

Monterey Peninsula 3, Merced College 2 in Monterey — The Blue Devils dropped their first loss of the season with a 25-17, 20-25, 25-22, 24-26, 15-13 loss on Wednesday.

Sadi Tucker paced Merced College with 20 kills and 23 digs and Brittany Yarnell added 15 kills and four blocks.