You voted and the winner of the Merced County Player of the Week poll is ....

A late surge in voting helped Buhach Colony junior Nate Ruiz pull away in the Merced Sun-Star Player of the Week online poll.

Ruiz led most the week, but Le Grand running back Isacc Davison pulled ahead on Thursday afternoon with just two hours left to vote.

Much like last week against Edison, the Thunder rallied late as Ruiz finished with 10,241 votes to finish with 50 percent of the votes.

Ruiz scored the game-tying touchdown and the go-ahead score and finished with three touchdowns in BC’s 35-27 win over Edison.

We caught up with Ruiz on Thursday after the voting closed. Let’s get to know our latest Player of the Week.

Question: What does it mean to you to receive that many votes this week?

Ruiz: It just shows how many people support me. I had a lot of family and friends tell me they were behind me and supporting me. They told they were going to have their family and friends votes for me. It shows how much love and people I have behind me.

Question: It was a close vote all week. How close were you following it?

Ruiz: “I checked it a couple times. I had people telling me around campus that it was close, but they’d say don’t worry, we got you. My family would say the same thing, we got you. It made me feel really good. I’m very appreciative.”

Question: You guys are off to a 3-0 start. What is special about this group?

Ruiz: “Going into the season we had a lot of doubt. Many people looked down on us because we had a really strong senior class last year. They didn’t think we could live up to expectations because we lost so many seniors. The way we’ve started this season, we’ve proved people wrong. We’re showing what we’re about.”

Question: The game against Edison is over now. How good is Raleek Brown?

Ruiz: “By far he’s the best running back, skilled guy we’re going to see this year. His speed is mind-blowing. That’s something I’ll always remember.”

Question: If you were stuck on an island and can only eat one thing the rest of your life what would it be?

Ruiz: “I have to say it would be my aunt’s spaghetti. She has this secret recipe. Compared to all the other types of spaghetti I’ve had, they don’t compare.”

Question: Crunchy or creamy peanut butter?

Ruiz: “Creamy. I like the smooth taste. I don’t like a lot of crunch when I eat.”

Question: How many brothers have you had play football at Buhach Colony?

Ruiz: “Three and I’ve got another brother who will be a freshman next year.”

Question: So who is the best athlete in the Ruiz family?

Ruiz: “I’d have to go with my brother Cimmie. He’ll be surprised I didn’t say myself. “

Question: What do you like most about Buhach Colony?

Ruiz: “What I love about Buhach Colony is the support and bond I have with my teammates and coaches. We’ve got the best athletic department in our area. The support, dedication and drive our coaches have for us to get better is great.”