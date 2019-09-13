Roundup: Record-setting night for Golden Valley sophomore in win over Livingston.

Record-setting night for Golden Valley’s Jabari Phillips Golden Valley sophomore Jabari Phillips set a school record with six touchdowns in a 49-12 win over Livingston on Friday night. Phillips talks about his stellar performance. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Golden Valley sophomore Jabari Phillips set a school record with six touchdowns in a 49-12 win over Livingston on Friday night. Phillips talks about his stellar performance.

Golden Valley junior fullback Joshua Hickman was one of the few players to get his arms around Jabari Phillips on Friday night. Hickman tracked down Phillips in the end zone to give him a hug after the Cougars sophomore star scored his final touchdown of the night.

It was a record-setting night for Phillips as he set a Golden Valley record with six touchdowns to go along with 257 rushing yards on 25 carries as the Cougars disposed of Livingston 49-12 at Veterans Stadium.

“Man, that’s a lot,” Phillips said. “I have to thank my line. I couldn’t have done it without those guys, even my tight ends and fullbacks. Without their blocking I wouldn’t have got the record.”

The previous GV record was four touchdowns held by four players.

Golden Valley sophomore Jabari Phillips is congratulated by teammate Joshua Hickman and other teammates after Phillips scored his sixth touchdown in a 49-12 win over Livingston on Friday night at Veterans Stadium. Shawn Jansen Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

Phillips had four touchdowns by halftime.

On his third carry of the game, he broke free for a 51-yard touchdown run to give the Cougars a 7-0 lead with 9:35 left in the first quarter.

Senior Avery Townsel made a two Wolves miss on GV’s next possession as he turned a swing pass into a 20-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 14-0.

Phillips added touchdown runs of 1 and 52 yards in the second quarter as Golden Valley scored touchdowns on its first four possessions to take a 28-0 lead with 7:46 left in the first half.

Golden Valley senior Avery Townsel makes a nice grab down field during a 49-12 win over Livingston on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at Veterans Stadium. Shawn Jansen Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

The Wolves, who came into the game undefeated at 3-0, were just overmatched up front.

Golden Valley’s offensive line of Jefferey Hartley, Aristeo Prado, Fabian Perez, Aaron Davis and Phillips’ twin brother Jamarcus, were just too big and strong for Livingston’s defensive front.

“Those guys have been great,” said Golden Valley coach Rick Martinez, whose team improved to 2-2 this season. “They are all sophomores and juniors. It’s varsity football, it’s about putting a body on a body. You have to drive that body and finish the play.”

Phillips only played two series in the third quarter, scoring on his first run of the second half on a 72-yard score. His final touchdown came on an 11-yard run.

The Golden Valley High football team takes the field prior to Friday night’s game against Livingston. The Cougars won 49-12. Shawn Jansen Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

Phillips is making it look easy in his first varsity season. He’s carried the ball 84 times for 776 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first four games.

He wants to top his older brother Jaren’s numbers from last year in which he finished with 1,391 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

“I’m feeling good.,” Jabari said. “I had a goal and I’m pretty sure I’m going to reach that goal. My brother set one, and my goal is to break his goal. That’s what my dream is.”

Buhach Colony 71, Weston Ranch 14 in Stockton — Youlas Dickson returned two more punts for touchdowns as the Thunder improved to 4-0 on the season. Dickson has returned three punts and two kickoffs for touchdowns this season.

Dickson added a third score on a short run.

Buhach Colony heads to Patterson next week for a Central California Conference showdown.

El Capitan 37, Modesto Christian 36 in Merced — The Gauchos (1-3) overcame a 13-point deficit at halftime to snap an 18-game losing streak with a win over the Crusaders.

El Capitan took a one-point lead into the fourth quarter and shut out the Crusaders in the final 12 minutes.

Dion Maselli scored two third-quarter touchdowns to help El Capitan pull out its first win since defeated Golden Valley 31-0 Sept. 22, 2017.

“For the last couple weeks we’ve been preaching, ‘I believe,’” said Gauchos coach Frank Solis. “Our guys have been battling eve though things haven’t gone our way. This meant a lot to them to see the outcome go their way.”

Madera 28, Merced 14 in Madera — The Coyotes took possession of the Governor’s Hat as the Bears couldn’t overcome a flurry of turnovers.

Seth Scheidt connected with Alfonso Gary on a 32-yard touchdown pass to pull Merced (1-3) within 14-7 of Madera in the second quarter.

The Bears cut the Coyotes’ lead to 21-14 after a Desmond Thompson 3-yard touchdown run, but couldn’t get any closer.

Atwater 41, Pacheco 15 in Atwater — Julius Peacock jump-started the Falcons offense with a 39-yard touchdown run and a a 3-yard touchdown pass to Manuel Flores in the first quarter.

Charles Jackson added a 49-yard touchdown run in the first quarter as Atwater (3-1) rebounded from a loss to Lincoln last week.

Le Grand 36, Linden 22 in Le Grand — Bulldogs quarterback Aaron Martinez connected on two long touchdown passes to senior Michael Dinkins to help Le Grand improve to 2-1 this season. Dinkins scored on a touchdowns of 64 and 67 yards. William Davison added two touchdown runs for the Bulldogs.

Woodland Christian 18, Stone Ridge Christian 14 in Atwater — The Knights dropped to 1-3 on the season despite Enam Davis finishing with 129 rushing yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.

Central Valley Christian 36, Chowchilla 21 in Chowchilla — Tyce Griswold rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns to help hand the Tribe their second loss of the season.

Jason Pope turned in a big game for Chowchilla (2-2) with 18 carries for 153 yards and two touchdowns.

Other area scores:

Hilmar 28, Sonora 7

Morro Bay 38, Gustine 7

Yosemite 30, Mariposa 0