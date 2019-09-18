Roundup: Stone Ridge Christian, Le Grand volleyball remain undefeated.

Stone Ridge Christian sophomore Maartje Vander Dussen (2) tips the ball over the net during a match against Forest Lake Christian in the CIF NorCal Division VI Regional Championship at First Baptists Merced in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. The Knights beat the Falcons 3-0. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Maartje Vander Dussen helped the Stone Ridge Christian High girls volleyball improve to 8-0 on the season and 3-0 in the Central California Athletic Alliance with a 25-15, 25-16, 25-15 win over Big Valley Christian on Tuesday night.

The junior outside hitter recorded 13 kills and 32 digs for the Knights. Sasha Stillman added 13 kills and Brooke Wareham finished with 19 assists.

Le Grand 3, Orestimba 0 in Newman — Priscilla Barnett had six kills and two blocks to help lead the Bulldogs past the Warriors 25-11, 25-19, 25-13 to improve to 8-0 overall and 3-0 in the Southern League.

Elisa Zarate added 22 assists for Le Grand.

Girls Golf

Merced 313, Golden Valley 325 in Merced — Jocelyn Ramirez led the Bears with a round of 56 as Merced won the battle of Central California Conference unbeatens to improve to 6-0 in the CCC and take sole possession of first place.

Mackenzie Hartman led the Cougars (5-1 CCC) with a 56.

Boys Water Polo

Buhach Colony 15, Merced 11 in Atwater — Jack Bustabade turned in a strong all-around game with four goals, four assists and six steals to lead the Thunder past the Bears. Drew Hill added four goals and three steals for BC.

Girls Water Polo

Buhach Colony 4, Merced 3 in Atwater — Sophomore Sydney Abril scored two goals, including the game-winner, and finished with five steals to lead the Thunder to a narrow win over the Bears.

Gabi Perez also finished with two goals for BC and goalie Emilie Fears had eight saves for the Thunder.