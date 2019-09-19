Atwater boys, Merced girls win first Central California Conference cross country race.

Merced High School's Richard Cole McKain poses for a portrait in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017. McKain is the Merced Sun-Star's Boys Cross Country Athlete of the Year. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The Central California Conference cross country teams gathered at Atwater High on Wednesday morning for the first conference center meet.

The Atwater boys and Merced girls both left with victories.

Eric Maldonado finished in third place with a time of 15 minutes and 59.9 seconds to lead the Atwater boys.

Merced senior Cole McKain finished first with a time of 15:06.1 Buhach Colony’s Jimmie Summers placed second with a time of 15:43.6

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Atwater finished with five of the top 11 times with Zachery Pickle (16:09.8), Daniel Ramirez (16:22.1) and Tanner Bristow (16:23.8) finishing eighth, ninth and 10th, respectively.

In the girls race, Bears sophomore Isabel Perez-Zoghbi finished first with a time of 19:23.9. Teammate Celeste Magana-Casillas placed third (20:25.4) as Merced had five of the top 12 finishers to narrowly finish on top with 31 points. Atwater was right behind with 32 points. The Falcons were led by Elizabeth Garner, who finished second with a time of 20:10.8.

Girls Volleyball

El Capitan 3, Merced 0 in Merced — The Gauchos improved to 17-4 this season and 4-0 in the CCC with a 25-21, 25-14, 25-16 win over the Bears.

Natalie Collins finished with 15 assists and 17 digs and Yatzary Lua had 19 kills and eight digs for the Gauchos. Allyson Saelee added 19 assists and five kills for El Capitan.