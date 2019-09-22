Merced College football can’t hold on after second-half comeback against Yuba.

Yuba City College kicker Marcus Topete booted a 20-yard field goal with 5 minutes and 27 seconds left in the fourth quarter to hand Merced College a 22-21 loss on Saturday night at Stadium ‘76.

The Blue Devils (1-2) rallied from a 19-7 deficit at the half with back-to-back touchdown drives in the second half to take a 21-19 lead with 14:08 left in the game.

Quarterback Osby Green came off the bench to lead the two scoring drives, connecting on a 3-yard touchdown pass with Daniel Davis in the third quarter and a 19-yard scoring strike to Markus Brady in the fourth quarter.

Green completed 11 of 18 passes for 109 yards and also rushed for 84 yards on 13 carries.

Merced College running back Jaylon Reed added 86 yards and 17 carries.

The Blue Devils turned the ball over four times.

Linebacker Chris Munoz led the MC defense with eight tackles, including two sacks.

The Blue Devils are back at home on Saturday against San Jose City College at 1 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

UC Merced 0, The Master’s 0 in Santa Clarita — Goalie Ally Lozano finished with six saves as UC Merced (2-2-1) finished in a scoreless tie. The Bobcats managed just four shots in the match.

Men’s Soccer

UC Merced 2, Hope International 1 in Fullerton — Former Le Grand High star Andres Lua scored in overtime to help the Bobcats improve to 4-1-2. Marcos Ceballos opened the scoring with a goal in the 76th minute.

Former Livingston High star Marco Sobrevilla finished with five saves for the Bobcats.