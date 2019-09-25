El Capitan volleyball snaps losing streak to Buhach Colony to remain undefeated in CCC.

El Capitan’s Natalie Collins goes up for a hit at the net during the Gauchos’ 3-2 win over Buhach Colony on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at El Capitan High School. Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

The El Capitan High girls volleyball team rallied to defeat Buhach Colony in five games to win the battle of unbeaten Central California Conference teams on Wednesday night in the Stable Center.

The Gauchos snapped a seven-match conference losing streak to the Thunder with a 21-25, 25-23, 17-25, 25-15, 16-14 win.

It was the first best-of-five win over Buhach Colony for El Capitan coach Chela Moreno, whose in her third year leading the program. El Capitan did defeat BC in a best-of-three tournament match last year in Reno.

El Capitan’s Roosmarie Van Der Weide (12), Natalie Collins (3) and Sara Johnson (9) celebrate a point against Buhach Colony on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Shawn Jansen Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

“That was a special win,” said Moreno, whose team improved to 20-7 overall and 6-0 in the CCC. “It was big that we were able to get that win because I’ve never beaten them. The way the girls fought was absolutely amazing.”

Yatzary Lua paced the Gauchos with 25 kills and 15 digs.

Moreno singled out senior captain Natalie Collins for her all-around play. Collins finished with 11 kills, 25 assists, 20 digs and two aces. Teammate Allyson Saelee added23 assists and eight kills and 13 digs.

The Gauchos had to dig deep after falling behind 2-1.

The El Capitan student section cheers on the Gauchos girls volleyball team to a 3-2 win over Buhach Colony on Wednesday night at the Stable Center. Shawn Jansen Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

“We always discus playing for each other, playing as a team and having fun,” Moreno said. “Kudos to Buhach because those rallies were absolutely amazing.”

The Thunder drop to 4-1 in the CCC.

Buhach Colony was led by senior Miranda Baptista, who finished with nine kills, 25 assists, six blocks and three aces. Maggie Seifert chipped in with 17 kills and Celina Henn had 21 digs.

It was El Capitan’s first conference win over Buhach Colony since Sept. 27, 2016.

Stone Ridge Christian 3, Elliot Christian 0 in Merced — Maartje Vander Dussen paced the Knights with 15 kills, 10 digs and four aces as Stone Ridge Christian won 25-7, 25-16, 25-13 to improve to 11-0 overall and 6-0 in the Central California Athletic Alliance. Alyssa Vander Woude added 14 kills and Brooke Wareham had 16 assists.