Roundup: Last-minute touchdown lifts Golden Valley to big upset of Patterson.

Rick Martinez called it the biggest win for Golden Valley in the last 10 years.

The Cougars head coach and his players had plenty of reason to celebrate a 35-31 upset victory over Patterson on Friday night at Veterans Stadium. Golden Valley improved to 3-2 on the season and 1-0 in the Central California Conference.

“Our backs were against the wall against a Patterson team that was picked to finish in the top three of league,” Martinez. said. “We had to keep grinding. Again we put in on our O-line and Jabari (Phillips), of course.”

The Cougars offensive line and Phillips delivered, as the sophomore running back scored three touchdowns to lead GV to a wild win.

It was a roller coaster of emotions as Patterson (3-3 overall, 0-2 Central California Conference) jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

The Cougars answered with 28 consecutive points as Avery Townsel hauled in two touchdown catches from Jonathan Peredia. Townsel’s two TDs tied the game at 14-14 and then Phillips scored on touchdown runs of 2 and 16 yards to give the Cougars a 28-14 lead with 7:27 left in the first half.

Patterson pulled to within 28-24 early in the third quarter on a pick-six. The Tigers then took a 31-28 lead on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Logan McCleery with 4:45 left in the third quarter.

Phillips gave Golden Valley a 35-31 lead with a 16-yard touchdown run with 57 seconds left in the game.

Patterson drove down to the GV 15-yard line with 1 second left. McCleery’s final pass was off the mark as the Cougars stormed the field.

“There was definitely some emotional swings,” Martinez said. “There was some great play calling on both sides of our schemes. It was amazing to watch. The kids held on tough. We talk about expecting to be in the game. We’re not a team that his happy to just be in the game, we’re looking to win the game.”

Merced 47, El Capitan 8 in Merced — The Bears blitzed the Gauchos, opening up a 40-0 lead at the half. Desmond Thompson and Misael Aguirre led a parade of Merced players into the end zone as six different Bears scored in the first half.

Merced improved to 3-3 on the season and 2-0 in the CCC as it heads into a bye week before a big matchup against Buhach Colony on Oct. 11.

The Gauchos dropped to 1-5 on the season and 0-2 in the CCC.

Atwater 63, Central Valley 33 in Ceres — Charles Jackson had a big night on the ground, rushing for four long touchdowns as the Falcons won a shootout over the Hawks.

Julius Peacock added two touchdown passes for Atwater, which improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the CCC.

Atwater may have lost leading receiver Nathan Knight to an ankle injury. Atwater coach Seneca Ybarra said Knight went to get his ankle checked out on Friday night.

Pacheco 32, Lathrop 18 in Los Banos — Steve Verduzco scored on three long runs as the Panthers improved to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the Western Athletic Conference.

Verduzco scored on runs of 45, 65 and 49 yards as Pacheco celebrated its homecoming night.

Orestimba 35, Le Grand 13 in Newman — Xavier Avila scored two touchdowns to help lead the Warriors (3-2, 1-1 Southern League) to a win over the Bulldogs.

Isacc Davison rushed for 108 yards, including a 27-yard touchdown run for Le Grand on 18 carries. The Bulldogs dropped to 2-3, 0-2 SL.

Dos Palos 46, McLane 21 in Dos Palos — Ryan Ramirez scored four touchdowns as the Broncos improved to 4-1 on the season. Trent Calvert threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns for the Broncos.

Ramirez scored on touchdown runs of 3, 6 and 1 yards and hauled in a 35-yard touchdown pass.

Tyree Martin started the scoring with a 60-yard interception return for a score. Martin added 82 yards rushing on seven carries.

Chowchilla 36, Exeter 7 in Chowchilla — Jaylinn Gaines scored on a 2-yard run and returned an interception 10 yards for a score to lead the Tribe (3-3).

The Chowchilla defense dominated with Damian Rodriguez and Aaron Sandoval both recording two sacks.

Other Scores:

Stone Ridge Christian 9, Fresno Christian 0

Waterford 34, Delhi 7

Mariposa 31, Gustine 0