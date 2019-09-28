Merced College football shuts out San Jose City College to improve to 2-2.

Linebacker Chris Munoz was all over the field for the Merced College football team on Saturday. The sophomore from Pacheco High recorded 10 tackles, one sack and returned an interception 22 yards for a touchdown just before halftime to lead the Blue Devils to a 27-0 win over San Jose City College on Saturday afternoon at Stadium ‘76.

The win improves the Blue Devils record to 2-2 on the season.

Quarterback Osby Green led the offense, completing 15 of 26 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown. He added a 26-yard touchdown run to start the scoring with 9 minutes and 45 seconds left in the first quarter.

Running back Christian Quirarte finished with 76 rushing yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Both Daniel Davis and Markus Brady hauled in four catches for 76 yards.

The Blue Devils travel to Richmond to face Contra Costa on Saturday at 3 p.m.