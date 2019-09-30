Who should be the Sun-Star Football Player of the Week for Week 6?

Check out the nominees for the Merced Sun-Star Player of the Week for week 6 These are the nominees are in for the Merced Sun-Star Player of the Week of Sept. 27, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK These are the nominees are in for the Merced Sun-Star Player of the Week of Sept. 27, 2019.

Another week of high school football is in the books. There was some stellar performances on Friday night.

We took to Twitter asking fans and coaches for potential Merced Sun-Star Football Player of the Week nominees. Now it’s your turn to vote.

Voting for the online poll will start on Monday and you can vote as many times as you’d like until Thursday at 5 p.m. We will announce the winner shortly after.

Here’s our nominees for this week.

Steven Verduzco, Pacheco

The senior quarterback helped the Panthers pick up a 32-18 win over Lathrop by rushing for 225 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries. Verduzco scored on runs 45, 65 and 49 yards.

Charles Jackson, Atwater

The Falcons explosive running back averaged 26 yards per carry on Friday night. Jackson finished with 260 yards and four touchdowns in Atwater’s 63-33 win over Central Valley.

Ryan Ramirez, Dos Palos

The senior running back scored four touchdowns to lead the Broncos to a 46-21 win over McLane. Ramirez scored three touchdowns on the ground and also caught a 35-yard touchdown pass.

Jabari Phillips, Golden Valley

Phillips continues his stellar sophomore season as he scored three touchdowns to help the Cougars upset Patterson 35-31. Phillips scored the game-winning touchdown on a 16-yard run with 57 seconds left.

Justin Incaprera, Los Banos

The Tigers picked up their first win of the season with a 24-17 win over previously unbeaten Grace Davis. Incaprera carried the ball 30 times for 235 yards and two touchdowns.