Roundup: Stone Ridge Christian extends league winning streak to 22 straight matches.

Sydney Shaw and Brooke Wareham both recorded 13 assists as the Stone Ridge Christian girls volleyball team swept Venture Academy 25-20, 25-8, 25-12 on Tuesday.

The Knights improved to 13-0 overall and 7-0 in the Central California Athletic Alliance. SRC has now won 22 consecutive CCAA matches.

Maartje Vander Dussen chipped in with 13 kills and Sasha Stillman added 12 digs.

Shaw also finished with six aces.

Le Grand 3, Gustine 0 in Gustine — Priscilla Bernett recorded 12 kills and two blocks to lead the Bulldogs past the Reds 25-17, 25-14, 25-19. Eliza Ultreras added 16 assists for Le Grand (9-1, 6-1 Southern League).

Girls Golf

Merced 291, Buhach Colony 364 in Merced — Keahna Castillo shot a 54 to help the Bears improve to 8-0 in the Central California Conference. Lauren Palumbo fired a 57 and Jocelyn Ramirez carded a 58 for Merced.

Buhach Colony’s Genna Dietz turned in the low round with a 53.

Girls Tennis

Atwater 5, Central Valley 4 in Ceres — Jacky Molina, Miranda Hernandez and Daniela Sanchez pick up singles wins as the Falcons picked up a road win over the Hawks.