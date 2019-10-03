Roundup: El Capitan, Buhach Colony and Golden Valley all pick up CCC volleyball wins.

El Capitan’s Roosmarie Van Der Weide (12), Natalie Collins (3) and Sara Johnson (9) celebrate a point against Buhach Colony on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

Natalie Collins turned in a nice all-around game to help the El Capitan High girls volleyball team remain undefeated in Central California Conference play with a 25-17, 25-7, 25-14 sweep of Atwater at the Stable Center.

Collins finished with 10 kills, 17 assists and 11 digs. Yatzary Lua chipped in with 10 kills and six digs and Allyson Saelee added six kills, 16 assists, eight digs and five aces.

El Capitan improved to 21-7 overall and 7-0 in the CCC to remain all alone in first place.

Buhach Colony 3, Central Valley 0 in Atwater — Karlee King recorded nine kills and Gianna Clarot added eight kills and three blocks as the Thunder swept the Hawks 25-8, 25-21, 25-6 at the Thunder Dome.

Jaden Pangelina finished with 16 assists and Celina Henn had 17 digs for the Thunder (6-1 CCC).

Golden Valley 3, Patterson 1 in Patterson — The Cougars improved to 5-2 in the CCC with a victory on the road. Vanessa Saltos orchestrated the offense with 32 assists for GV. Danielle Navarro added 10 kills and Naomi Moore finished with five aces.

Hilmar 3, Ripon 0 in Ripon — Mikela Labno and Kalyey Souza both finished with 13 kills as the Yellowjackets improved to 17-5 overall and 7-0 in the Trans-Valley League. Setter Emma Martin added 23 assists for Hilmar.