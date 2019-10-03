You voted and the Sun-Star Football Player of the Week winner for Week 6 is...?

SHARE COPY LINK

Over 52,000 votes were cast for this week’s Merced Sun-Star Football Player of the Week.

Dos Palos fans went online and voted 28,620 times for their guy Ryan Ramirez. The Broncos junior is the Sun-Star Football Player of the Week for Week 6 after scoring four touchdowns in a 46-21 win over McLane to improve Dos Palos’ record to 4-1 on the season.

Ramirez received just over 55 percent of the total votes.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Los Banos defenders, Patrick Nunes, left, and Logan Borchard, right, take down Dos Palos runner, Ryan Ramirez in the first quarter Fri., Aug. 17, 2018 in Dos Palos. Gene Lieb

Pacheco’s Steven Verduzco finished second in the online poll with 18,547 votes.

Golden Valley’s Jabari Phillips, Los Banos’ Justin Incaprera and Atwater’s Charles Jackson were the other nominees this week.

We caught up with Ramirez on Thursday. Let’s get to know this week’s Player of the Week.

Question: What does it mean to you to receive over 28,000 votes this week?

Ramirez: “That’s really awesome. I appreciate every single vote there was. I’m thankful for all of them.”

Question: How many updates were you getting on the poll throughout the week?

Ramirez: “I was getting frequent updates. They were coming from a bunch of people throughout school. I was also getting them from my family.”

Question: When you’re not playing football what would we find you doing?

Ramirez: “I like playing video games. I’ll be practicing football outside of practice. I like to hang out with friends.”

Question: If you were stuck on an island and could only eat one thing, what would it be?

Ramirez: “Probably peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. I just love the flavor, especially with milk.”

Question: Do you like crunchy or creamy peanut butter?

Ramirez: “Crunch, I like the peanuts.”

Question: What do football mean to you?

Ramirez: “I just like being on a team. You make friends, you accomplish goals and you grow together.”

Question: What makes this group special?

Ramirez: “I have a lot of friends on the team. We also have a young quarterback (Trent Calvert). It’s great to have him there.”