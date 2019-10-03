‘This is unique.’ Buhach Colony star scores on another kick return in rout of Gauchos.

SHARE COPY LINK

Buhach Colony football coach Kevin Navarra has been with the Thunder football program since the school opened in 2001. He’s seen all the talent that has worn the black and Vegas gold uniforms.

When asked to rank where senior Youlas Dickson ranks all-time as far as electric players to come through Buhach Colony, Navarra didn’t hesitate.

“He has to be top three,” Navarra said. “I go back to guys like Jarrell Davis, Dallon Muse, Jayce Webster and Tyler Dew. We’ve had some electric players. This is unique.”

Dickson returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown and also broke off an 85-yard run for a score to help lead the Thunder (6-0 overall, 2-0 Central California Conference) to a 64-0 thumping of El Capitan on Thursday night at Dave Honey Stadium.

It’s the seventh time this season Dickson has returned a kick — including kickoffs and punts — this season.

“I think Jayce said he returned six one year,” Navarra said. “What was that? Seven!”

Dickson says he thinks about one thing when a ball is kicked his way — score.

“I want to hit a hole,” he said. “Once I hit the hole I’m looking to make one or two moves or hit a straight away. When I see a defender in front of me I know I have to set him up. I try to make him think I’m going one way.”

When the ball is kicked to him it’s as if the stadium goes silent. The Thunder fans and his teammates are almost silent as they watch him go to work.

Dickson says the feeling of returning a kick is a pure adrenaline rush.

“I just love hearing my coaches’ reactions,” he said. “They’re like, ‘Really, another one? Why do they keep kicking to you?’”

Dickson had a 92-yard touchdown run called back because of a holding penalty. A couple plays later he broke free for his 85-yard touchdown.

Dickson came close to returning a punt for a touchdown just minutes after his kickoff return. He finally ran out of gas.

“I’m done,” said Dickson as he made his way to the sideline.

The senior finished with 173 yards rushing on just four carries. Yes, he averaged 43 yards per carry on the night.

Eight different Buhach Colony players scored touchdowns on the night.

Anthony Berry started the scoring with a 21-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Trey Paster added a 12-yard run to cap off the next possession. Dickson, Jacob Tannori and Josh Silva all added touchdowns on the ground in the first half as the Thunder took a 37-0 lead into intermission.

It wasn’t long before Buhach Colony started turning its attention to next week’s big matchup with Merced (3-3, 2-0 CCC).

“Merced does a lot of good things,” Navarra said. “They’re the champs. The road goes through them.”