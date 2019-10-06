Defense shines with 10 sacks as Merced College defeats Contra Costa.

The Merced College defense forced four turnovers and racked up 10 sacks as the Blue Devils defeated Contra Costa 21-2 on Saturday afternoon.

MC sophomore Chris Munoz continued his stellar season with 14 tackles, including four sacks and nine tackles for loss. The former Pacheco High star had 53 tackles and 7.5 sacks this season.

Former Stone Ridge Christian standout Luke Jenkins added 3.5 sacks to bring his season total to 7.5. John Cook added 11 tackles, including two sacks.

The Blue Devils (3-2) held Contra Costa to just 55 yards rushing and 216 yards of offense.

Merced College quarterback Osby Green rushed for two touchdowns. Green scored on a 2-yard run to give the Blue Devils a 7-0 lead with 4:47 left in the first quarter.

Green added a 1-yard run with 4:59 left in the first half to extend the lead to 14-0.

Former Buhach Colony standout Christian Quirarte helped seal the win with a 6-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter that give MC a 21-2 lead.

The Blue Devils are on a bye next week and will be back in action on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Montery Peninsula at 6 p.m.