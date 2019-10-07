Who should be the Sun-Star Football Player of the Week for Week 7?

SHARE COPY LINK

Week seven of the football season saw some spectacular performances on the field. Now it’s time for fans to vote for the Merced Sun-Star Football Player of the Week.

Once again we went to Twitter to ask fans and coaches for nominees and they delivered.

You can vote as many times as you’d like until Thursday at 5 p.m. We’ll announce the winner shortly after.

Here’s a closer look at our nominees for this week:

Julius Peacock, Atwater

The Falcons quarterback was a dual threat against Patterson. The junior rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns. He also completed 8 of 15 passes for 198 yards, including a 50-yard touchdown pass.

Landon Ramos, Los Banos

The Tigers star set a school record with eight catches for 302 yards and two touchdowns. One of Ramos came on a 90-yard catch and run down the Tigers sideline in a 28-7 win over Mountain House.

Mikey Paz, Dos Palos

Paz dominated on the defensive side of the ball during the Broncos’ 36-6 win over Mendota. Paz had eight tackles, including two sacks. He also returned an interception for a touchdown.

Youlas Dickson, Buhach Colony

The Thunder star has been a frequent nominee this year. It’s hard to keep him off the list this week after he rushed for 173 yards and a touchdown on just four carries. He also returned a kickoff 90 yards for a score.

Isacc Davison, Le Grand

The Bulldogs sophomore rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns to help the Bulldogs rout the Wildcats. Davison scored on touchdown runs of 9, 46 and 16 yards.