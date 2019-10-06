Former Merced star named to 2020 USA Olympic softball team

SHARE COPY LINK

Madilyn “Bubba” Nickles is headed to Tokyo.

The former Merced High star who helped lead UCLA to the NCAA National Championship last spring was selected to the USA Softball 2020 Olympic team.

Player selections were announced Sunday.

Nickles shined on the bright stage of the College World Series, notching at least one hit in all five games at the College World Series. She finished 7 for 20 with two home runs, seven runs scored and three RBIs.

UCLA’s Bubba Nickles celebrates after hitting a home run against Oklahoma during the first inning of Game 2 of the best-of-three championship series in the NCAA softball Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams) Alonzo Adams AP

Nickles hit a home run against Oklahoma in the championship game and was named to the All-tournament team.

She hit .390 last season with 18 home runs and 72 RBIs for the Bruins.

Nickles, who was named the National Gatorade Player of the Year during her senior year at Merced High, was one of five current or former UCLA players invited to the Olympic selection tryouts in Oklahoma City, which was held Oct. 1 through Sunday.

Nickles will be joined on the Olympic team by UCLA teammate Rachel Garcia, and former Bruins Ally Carda and Delaney Spaulding.

Nickles will become the first Merced County Olympic athlete since Jamill Kelly (Atwater High, wrestling) and Margie Dingeldein (Merced High, water polo) both competed in the 2004 Olympics in Athens. Kelly won a silver medal and Dingeldein took home a bronze medal.