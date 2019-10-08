Sports
Roundup: Merced girls golf remains undefeated in CCC with win over Atwater.
The Merced High girls golf team improved to 10-0 in the Central California Conference with a 284-299 win over Atwater on Tuesday afternoon at Rancho Del Rey Golf Course.
Angelina Reyna led the Bears with a round of 53. Lauren Palumbo and Jocelyn Ramirez both carded a 56 for Merced.
Lenna Foster finished with a 52 to lead the Falcons (5-5 CCC).
Girls Volleyball
Stone Ridge Christian 3, Brookside Christian 0 in Stockton — The Knights improved to 8-0 in the Central California Athletic Alliance after a 25-2, 25-2, 25-8 sweep of Brookside Christian. Maartje Vander Dussen paced SRC with 10 kills and 10 digs. Brooke Wareham added 16 assists and seven aces.
Le Grand 3, Delhi 0 in Delhi — Alexa Ultreras finished with nine kills, two blocks and three aces as the Bulldogs swept the Hawks 25-9, 25-13, 25-11.
Priscilla Barnett added seven kills as Le Grand improved to 13-1 overall and 8-1 in the Southern League.
Girls Tennis
Merced 5, Atwater 4 in Merced — Kate Colvin, Denis Papilota, Laura Ness, Rhea Mishra and Megan Workman all won their singles matches to lead the Bears past the Falcons.
Comments