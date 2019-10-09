Atwater boys, girls sweep Central California Conference cross country center meet.

The Atwater High cross country team had plenty to celebrate on Wednesday. The Falcons boys and girls swept the Central California Conference’s second center meet at Patterson High.

The Atwater boys edged out Merced 34 to 37 in a closely contested meet. It was the same one-two finish in the girls race with the Falcons finishing with 30 points and the Bears with 36.

The Atwater boys had five of the top 10 fastest times on the course. The Falcons were led by junior Eric Maldonado, who finished second with a time of 15 minutes and 27.4 seconds.

Atwater’s Tanner Bristow (15:45.8) placed sixth and Zachary Pickle (15:52.1) finished eighth.

Merced senior Cole McKain finished first with a time of 15:06.3. McKain also won the first center meet at Atwater. Buhach Colony’s Jimmie Summers finished third with a time of 15:29.5.

The Falcons boys have won the first two center meets.

The Atwater girls also had five of the top 10 fastest times with Elizabeth Garner placing second with a time of 19:10.5. Atwater’s Cristal Santoyo (19:33.3) placed fourth and Allison Garner (19:38.9) came in sixth.

Merced’s Izabel Perez-Zoghibi won the race with a time of 17:46.2. Bears teammate Celeste Magana-Casillas (19:17.8) finished third. Perez-Zoghibi has also won both CCC center meets.

The Merced and Atwater girls have both swapped first and second place finishes in the first two center meets.