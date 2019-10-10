You voted and the Sun-Star Football Player of the Week winner is...?

SHARE COPY LINK

All the votes are in and the winner of the Sun-Star Football Player of the Week for Week 7 is Atwater quarterback Julius Peacock.

The Falcons junior rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns. He also completed 8 of 15 passes for 198 yards, including a 50-yard touchdown pass.

Peacock received just under 60 percent of the total 16,110 votes. He finished with 9,635 votes.

Le Grand running back Isacc Davison finished second with 3, 166 votes.

Dos Palos’ Mikey Paz, Los Banos’ Landon Ramos and Buhach Colony’s Youlas Dickson were the other three nominees.

We caught up with Peacock after practice on Thursday afternoon. Let’s get to meet our newest athlete of the week.

Julius Peacock, Atwater Shawn Jansen Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

Question: You can close to 10,000 votes. What does a number like that mean to you?

Peacock: “It shows the amount of support that I’ve had around the days and it shows how much our community cares.”

Question: Big game this week against Golden Valley, what’s on the line for you guys this week?

Peacock: “Playoffs are on the line because if we get this one we get in the playoffs, but obviously more wins will get us higher.

Question: So does it feel like a big game this week?

Peacock: “Yes, obviously, but I feel like if we win this one it sets us up for the future.”

Question: If you’re not playing football, what would we find you doing?

Peacock: “Probably playing another sport either track or basketball or anything like that with my friends.”

Question: If you’re stranded on an island and could only eat one thing, what would that one thing be for Julius Peacock?

Peacock: “My thing would be steak because you can do it different ways and it’s always good to eat.”

Question: Crunchy or creamy peanut butter?

Peacock: “Creamy. I don’t like the extra texture, I guess.”

Question: As a dual-threat quarterback, what would you rather do: Run in a touchdown or throw a touchdown?

Peacock: “I feel like it’s better to throw a touchdown because you don’t know you’re for sure going to get in but it’s obviously a lot bigger thing throwing it. Everyone gets more hyped.”

Question: What’s the best thing about going to Atwater High School?

Peacock: “The support because every time we have a game the student section always be doing their thing and everyone always coming to the game and supporting us.”