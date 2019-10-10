Roundup: Buhach Colony girls lean on defense for win over Merced. Bears boys rally late.

The Buhach Colony girls water polo team came away with 34 steals to help the Thunder defeat Merced 8-5 on Thursday at Merced High.

Gabi Perez led BC with 10 steals to go along with three goals. Sydney Abril finished with eight steals and two assist and Jazzmen HIcks finished with two goals and two assists.

Buhach Colony improved to 7-1 in the Central California Conference.

Boys Water Polo

Merced 8, Buhach Colony 7 in Merced — The Bears rallied late, outscoring the Thunder 6-0 in the fourth quarter to erase a five-goal deficit after the third quarter.

Jack Bustabade led the Thunder (6-2) with five goals and goalie Gannon Groth had 13 saves.

Girls Volleyball

Le Grand 3, Orestimba 0 in Newman — Priscilla Barnett recorded 10 kills and Alexa Ultreras recorded six blocks and two aces as the Bulldogs defeated the Warriors 26-24, 25-19, 25-20.

Alexis Aguallo added 11 digs for Le Grand (14-1 overall, 9-1 Southern League).

Girls Golf

Merced 282, Central Valley 344 in Merced — Brooke Veyl carded a 52 to help the Bears improve to 12-0 in the CCC with a win over the Hawks. Kat Arcea turned in the second lowest score with a 56.

College

Men’s Soccer

UC Merced 8, Pacific Union 0 in Angwin — The Bobcats improved to 9-2-1 overall and 4-1 in Cal Pac play. Marcos Ceballos and Bryan Raul Barrera scored two goals each. Barrera also recorded an assist. Brycen Miller and Marco Sobrevilla split time between the posts combining for the Bobcats sixth shutout this year. UC Merced held Pacific Union without a shot.

Women’s Volleyball

UC Merced 3, Pacific Union 0 in Merced — The Bobcats swept Pacific Union 25-14, 25-9, 25-14 to improve to 7-10 overall and 4-3 in Cal Pac play. Senior Jaysonna Johnson finished with 14 kills and Dominique Andrews finished with 11 kills and three aces. Senior setter Madison Mitchell registered 31 assists.