Roundup: El Capitan water polo teams sweep Golden Valley to remain unbeaten in CCC.

El Capitan junior Kendall Thomas advances the ball up the pool in a game against Golden Valley on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

The El Capitan High girls water polo team is closing in on their third consecutive Central California Conference championship.

The Gauchos jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on Tuesday and cruised to a 15-3 win over Golden Valley. With the win the Gauchos improve to 17-4 overall and 7-0 in the CCC.

“This is a great group of girls,” said El Capitan coach Kristie Dunham. “They have a great understanding and great work ethic.”

Leading the way was reigning CCC Most Valuable Player Kendall Thomas, who finished with seven goals and two assists.

Christina Koenig added four goals and Marlo Carpenter chipped in with two goals and five steals.

El Capitan’s Anika Jones tracks down the ball in a game against Golden Valley on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at El Capitan High. Shawn Jansen Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

Alicia Major, Libby Hamilton and Jenna Braun all scored one goal for Godlen Valley (4-3 CCC). Goalie Savannah Ward finished with seven saves for the Cougars.

Jenna Briggs stopped 10 shots in the cage for the Gauchos.

Competing against some really good teams at Western States in Modesto will pay dividends when the Gauchos get in the playoffs.

“This weekend we learned how to win some close games,” Dunham said. “That will help prepare us for sections.”

Girls Golf

Merced wins CCC title

The Merced High girls golf team wrapped up their second straight CCC championship with a victory at the CCC Tournament on Tuesday at the Rancho Del Rey Golf Course in Atwater.

Lauren Palumbo finished with the second lowest individual score with a round of 101. Angelina Reyna posted a 108 as the Bears recorded a team score of 539.

El Capitan finished second with a 563. Kairo Saxton led the way for the Gauchos with a 103.

Central Valley’s Amelia Daoheung posted the low individual round of the day with a 93.

El Capitan’s Max Espinosa goes up for a shot against Golden Valley during a game at El Capitan High on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Shawn Jansen Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

Boys Water Polo

El Capitan 21, Golden Valley 9 in Merced — Rocco Cuttone scored seven goals and assisted on three others as the Gauchos improved to 7-0 in the CCC.

Tanner Maghoney added four goals and five assists and Jacob Gresham recorded five goals and two assists for El Capitan.

Goalie Jayden Abarca racked up 11 saves and four steals for El Capitan.

Girls Volleyball

Le Grand 3, Ripon Christian 1 in Le Grand — The Bulldogs avenged an earlier loss this season in Ripon to the Knight with a 25-13, 21-25, 25-16, 25-23 win.

The victory pulls the Bulldogs (15-1 overall, 10-1 Southern League) into a first-place tie in the SL with Ripon Christian. Priscilla Barnett led Le Grand with 15 kills and three aces. Alexis Aguallo added 14 digs and Cindy Zaragoza finished with 14 assists.