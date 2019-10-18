Roundup: El Capitan girls volleyball clinches first CCC championship.

The El Capitan High girls volleyball team celebrated their first Central California Conference championship this week.

The Gauchos clinched the title with a 25-4, 25-9, 25-11 sweep of Patterson in the Stable Center on Wednesday night. El Capitan improved to 28-10 overall and 11-0 in the CCC.

Yatzary Lua 14 kills, seven digs and five aces and Natalie Collins added 21 assist, five kills, eight digs and seven aces.

It’s El Capitan’s first volleyball league championship since winning a Western Athletic Conference title in 2015.

Golden Valley 3, Central Valley 0 in Merced — Annisette Madsen finished with five kills and two blocks as the Cougars (7-4 CCC) swept the Hawks 25-21, 25-14, 25-8. Jadyn Gong added six aces and Haylee Howey served up five aces for GV.

Le Grand 3, Mariposa 0 in Mariposa — Alexa Ultreras had 12 kills and two blocks and Priscilla Barnett chipped in with 12 kills and two aces as the Bulldogs swept the Grizzlies 25-10, 25-13, 25-15 to improve to 16-1 overall and 11-1 in the Southern League.

Cindy Zaragoza finished with 17 assists for Le Grand.

Stone Ridge Christian 3, Turlock Christian 0 in Merced — Maartje Vander Dussen racked up 14 kills and 12 digs as the Knights defeated the Eagles 25-4, 25-10, 25-12.

Alyssa Vander Woude added 11 kills for SRC (29-4, 11-0 Central California Athletic Alliance).

Boys Water Polo

Merced 17, El Capitan 12 in Merced — The Bears (7-2 CCC) handed the Gauchos their first conference loss behind Easton Hamm’s six goals and three steals. Merced’s Vincent Arroyo added four goals and 10 steals and teammates David Chen and Daniel Martin both added three goals.