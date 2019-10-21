Who should be this week’s Sun-Star Football Player of the Week?

We have just two weeks left in the regular season for high school football.

With so much of the spotlight on the offensive stars each week, we decided to give the defensive players some attention in this week’s Merced Sun-Star Football Player of the Week.

Our four nominees this week all came up big on the defensive side of the ball to help lead their teams to victories.

Fans can vote online as many times as they’d like until Thursday at 5 p.m. Shortly after we will announce a winner.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Here are this week’s nominees.

Alfonso Gary, Merced

The Bears came away with six turnovers in a 54-24 win over Patterson. Gary was responsible for three of the takeaways with three interceptions. The turnovers helped the Merced offense post a season-high in points against the Tigers.

Andrew Borrego, Los Banos

The Tigers outside linebacker was busy during a 57-14 win over Ceres. Borrego recorded a sack, a fumble recovery and an intercption to help lead the Los Banos defense. Borrego also recorded six tackles.

Jacob Tanori, Buhach Colony

This Thunder senior made his presence felt against Central Valley. Tanori finished with two sacks and five tackles in a 51-6 victory over the Hawks that helped BC improve to 8-0. Tanori also added a long touchdown run.

Zack Fernandez, Golden Valley

The Cougars senior came up with some big plays in GV’s 32-7 win over El Capitan. Fernandez came away with two interceptions and he also returned a kickoff for a touchdown as the Cougars improved to 4-4 this season.