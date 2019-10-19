Monterey Peninsua rallies late to defeat Merced College. Blue Devils fall to 3-3.

The Merced College football team’s bid for a third straight win fell short with a 27-21 loss to Monterey Peninsula on Saturday night.

Hunter Raquet threw for 281 yards and a pair of first-half touchdowns for the Lobos, who improved to 6-0 on the season and 3-0 in the Golden Coast Conference.

Raquet connected on a 46-yard touchdown pass with Dacian Sullivan in the first quarter and a 30-yard strike to Antwon Anthony in the second quarter

Merced College quarterback Osby Green matched Raquet with touchdown passes to Mataeo Brinson and Gavin Azevedo in the first half.

Green and Brinson hooked up again for a 5-yard touchdown that gave MC (3-3, 1-1 GCC) a 21-14 lead early in the fourth quarter.

However, Monterey Peninsula’s Fermin Gabot scored on two short touchdown runs in the final 6:09 of the fourth quarter to give the Lobos the 27-21 win.

Osby completed 17-of-28 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns. Christian Quirarte finished with 80 yards on nine carries for MC.

Linebacker Chris Munoz led the defense with nine tackles, including 2.5 sacks.

Merced College returns home on Saturday to host Hartnell at 1 p.m.