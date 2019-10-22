Sports
El Capitan boys, girls water polo clinch Central California Conference championships.
The El Capitan High boys and girls water polo teams swept Buhach Colony on Tuesday night as both teams clinched Central California Conference championships.
Tyler Paskin scored four goals while Rocco Cuttone, Andrew Koenig and Jacob Gresham all added three goals as the Gauchos edged the Thunder 13-12.
With the win, El Capitan improves to 10-1 in the CCC.
Dylan Webber led the Gauchos defense with six steals and Cuttone chipped in with four steals.
Girls Water Polo
El Capitan 13, Buhach Colony 8 in Atwater — The Gauchos extended their CCC winning streak to 28 consecutive games as they clinched their third straight CCC championship.
Junior Kendall Thomas scored five goals and picked up four steals to lead El Capitan (17-5 overall, 11-0 CCC). Alexis Smith added three goals and Marlo Carpenter recorded six steals.
The Gauchos have won five consecutive league championships in a row when you add the two Western Athletic Conference championships they won prior to joining the CCC in 2017.
Girls Volleyball
Buhach Colony 3, El Capitan 0 in Atwater — The Thunder stopped the Gauchos’ bid for a perfect run through the CCC with a 25-18, 25-19, 26-24 on Monday night.
Leading the way for the Thunder was Miranda Baptista, who finished with 12 kills, 13 assists and two blocks.
Maggie Seifert added 20 digs and Karlee King chipped in with three blocks and two aces for Buhach Colony.
The Thunder improved their CCC record to 9-2. El Capitan dropped to 11-1 in the CCC.
Le Grand 3, Waterford 0 in Waterford — Priscilla Barnett’s 12 kills, four aces and two blocks helped the Bulldogs defeat the Wildcats 25-12, 25-12, 25-9 to improve to 17-1 overall and 12-1 in the Southern League.
Alexis Aguallo added nine digs and Cindy Zaragoza finished with 11 assists for Le Grand.
