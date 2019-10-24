Falcons star looking for elusive win as Merced, Atwater meet in 50th Santa Fe Bowl

Charles Jackson has accomplished a lot during his three-year varsity football career at Atwater High.

The senior running back has rushed for 3,126 yards and 36 touchdowns in his career. He has topped 100 yards rushing in 16 games.

Still, Jackson has three big boxes left to check on his list of goals.

Jackson and his fellow Atwater seniors have never won a Santa Fe Bowl against Merced. Jackson and his classmates will get their final chance on Friday night as the Falcons and Bears meet for the 50th time.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Veterans Stadium in Merced.

“Absolutely, we want to check off as many boxes as we can while he’s here,” said Atwater coach Seneca Ybarra, whose team comes in with a 6-2 record overall and 3-1 in the Central California Conference. “We don’t get that kind of talent around here that often at this school.”

Merced (4-4 overall, 3-1 CCC) leads the series against the Falcons 35-14, including nine consecutive wins.

The other big boxes to check on Jackson’s list is a Bloss Bowl victory against crosstown rival Buhach Colony and to play in a playoff game. The Falcons are on track to make the postseason and they’ll get their chance at the Thunder in the final week of the regular season.

“This is huge for us,” Jackson said. “Our senior group hasn’t beaten Merced or Buhach Colony going back to eighth grade. We’re ready, there’s excitement here.”

Jackson and junior quarterback Julius Peacock highlight a Falcons offense that averages nearly 38 points per game.

Peacock has thrown for 1,290 yards and 13 touchdowns and added 659 rushing yards and three scores.

Jackson has racked up 890 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.

You better believe his name is written in bold on the Bears’ scouting report.

“I’ve always been a Charles Jackson fan,” said Merced coach Rob Scheidt. “I think he’s a great player, even when he was a sophomore. He’s only matured. He’s working a lot more on defense now. He’s a big contributor to Atwater’s success.”

Scheidt said Jackson’s maturation has made him tougher to tackle, physically stronger and more elusive.

“It’s part of getting older,” Scheidt said. “He knows the game better.”

Jackson is also healthy.

After watching his star running back get banged up and nursing injuries late in the season, Ybarra limited Jackson’s touches early this season.

“He was upset at me,” Ybarra said. “He would say, ‘Coach, they’re all talking about Jabari Phillips (Golden Valley) and everyone else.’ That’s the competitive side of him, which I like. Call it load management, but we wanted him healthy for this stretch run. We have this murderer’s row with Patterson, Golden Valley, Merced and Buhach Colony in a row.”

Ybarra said he’s taking the bubble wrap off his star back the rest of the way.

“We’ve got ice baths,” Ybarra said. “We’ll give him as many carries as it takes.”

Jackson said he feels better than ever. He’s ready to carry the load if needed. He wants to add a big win to his resume.

“We’ve got a lot of doubters, especially after going 3-7 and 5-5 the last two years,” Jackson said. “We had a chance to win some games last year and we didn’t. We had a chance to win against Patterson (this year) and we didn’t. We have to show people we’re not a bust.”

Friday’s Schedule

Atwater at Merced

Golden Valley at Buhach Colony

Central Valley at El Capitan

Los Banos at Lathrop

Beyer at Pacheco

Riverbank at Hilmar

Escalon at Livingston

Le Grand at Ripon Christian

Mariposa at Denair

Delhi at Orestimba

Gustine at Waterford

Stone Ridge Christian at Delta Charter

Dos Palos at Tranquillity