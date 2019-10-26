Roundup: Buhach Colony clinches share of CCC championship with win over Golden Valley.

Buhach Colony’s Youlas Dickson uses a stiff arm to avoid a tackle against a Patterson defender during a game against the Tigers on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

The undefeated Buhach Colony High football team was too much for a short-handed Golden Valley team, playing without three key players.

The Thunder clinched at least a share of the Central California Conference championship with a 34-13 win over the Cougars at Dave Honey Stadium.

Youlas Dickson broke free for touchdown runs of 31 and 35 yards to help the Thunder (9-0 overall, 5-0 Central California Conference) jump out to an early 14-0 lead.

Jacob Tanori added a 6-yard touchdown run to give Buhach Colony a 21-0 lead at the half.

Golden Valley (4-5, 2-3 CCC) played without sophomore star running back Jabarri Phillips, who was out with a thumb injury. Linebacker Ryan Nunes and receiver/defensive back Avery Townsel were also sidelined with injuries.

Anthony Berry and Josh Silva added touchdown runs for Buhach Colony in the second half.

Anthony Cornelio rushed for two second-half touchdowns for the Cougars.

The win clinched at least a share of conference championship for Buhach Colony. The Thunder can win the title outright in next week’s Bloss Bowl against Atwater (7-2, 4-1 CCC).

Golden Valley will face Merced in the Mayor’s Cup.

Central Valley 49, El Capitan 17 in Merced — Isaiah Hidalgo scored three touchdowns as the Hawks defeated the Gauchos (1-8, 0-5 CCC).

Malachy Harts returned an interception 47 yards for the Gauchos’ first touchdown.

Los Banos 50, Lathrop 6 in Lathrop — The Tigers (5-4, 5-1 Western Athletic Conference) won their fifth consecutive game. Justin Incaprera carried the ball 16 times for 222 yards and three touchdowns.

Landon Ramos caught four passes for 164 yards and two scores.

Ryan Subia racked up four sacks for Los Banos.

Beyer 22, Pacheco 16 in Los Banos — Beyer (6-3, 5-1 WAC) sophomore wide receiver Darius Murphy had two rushing touchdowns in the victory. The Panthers (4-5, 3-3 WAC) face Los Banos next week.

Escalon 55, LIvingston 24 in Livingston — Cougars (8-1, 4-1 Trans-Valley League) senior running back Kaden Christensen had 343 total yards and five touchdowns in the win. He had two rushing touchdowns, two receiving scores and a 78-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Cougars senior defensive lineman Damien Tom had a fumble recovery on first play of game and returned it 61 yards for a touchdown.

Hilmar 49, Riverbank 7 in Hilmar — Yellowjackets (8-1, 4-1 TVL) senior linebacker John Alamo had a 1-yard interception return for a touchdown in their win over the Bruins (0-10, 0-6 TVL).

Ripon Christian 35, Le Grand 7 in Ripon — Senior running back Sean McGovern had four rushing touchdowns in the win for the Knights (8-1, 6-0 Southern League).

Gavin Hernandez scored on a 29-yard run for the Bulldogs’ only score. Hernandez finished with 146 rushing yards on 28 carries.

Denair 14, Mariposa 13 in Denair — Mariposa missed a field goal with under a minute left as the Coyotes (7-2, 5-1 SL) won their fourth straight.

Dos Palos 54, Tranquillity 0 in Tranquillity — Broncos sophomore Trent Calvert threw for six touchdowns as Dos Palos improved to 8-1 overall and 4-0 in the West Sierra League.

Other Area Scores:

Orestimba 20, Delhi 9

Gustine 52, Waterford 7