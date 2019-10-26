Hartnell hands Merced College football a second straight loss.

Merced College receiver Marcus Brady makes a move against a Hartnell defender during a game on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

Isaiah Arriola-Randalle threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns as Hartnell College handed Merced College its second consecutive loss with a 22-19 victory on Saturday afternoon at Stadium ‘76.

The Blue Devils (3-4, 1-2 Golden Coast Conference) had taken a 19-14 lead on a 2-yard touchdown run by Demoundre Evans with 1 minute and 15 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Panthers (5-2, 3-1 GCC) regained the lead early in the fourth quarter as Arriola-Randalle found Angel Olivas for an 8-yard touchdown. Arriola-Randalle ran in the 2-point conversion to give Hartnell the 22-19 lead.

Merced College quarterback Osby Green runs the ball against Hartnell College during a game on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Stadium ’76. Shawn Jansen Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

The Blue Devils defense came up with a late stop inside their own five-yard line. Merced College drove the ball just past midfield before Osby Green threw a deep pass that was intercepted by the Panthers Jacob Streeter at the 12-yard line.

Green threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns and threw two interceptions. The Blue Devils quarterback also led the team with 53 rushing yards on nine carries.

Marcus Brady hauled in five catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns.

Blue Devils middle linebacker Chris Munoz finished with 17 tackles, including 2.5 sacks. Safety Anthony Caballero added 11 tackles and an interception.

Merced College linebacker Chris Munoz sacks Hartnell College quarterback Isaiah Ariolla-Randalle during a game on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Stadium ’76. Shawn Jansen Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

Hartnell running back David Johnson finished with 126 rushing yards and 75 receiving yards.

Merced College will be on the road next week at Reedley College at 1 p.m.