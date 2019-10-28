Who should be the Sun-Star Football Player of the Week for Week 10?

The regular season is rapidly coming to an end as we prepare for the final week.

We saw some big performances on Friday night to keep some championship hopes alive.

Now it’s the fans turn to pick the Merced Sun-Star Football Player of the Week. Los Banos players have won two weeks in a row and the Tigers have another nominee this week.

Fans can vote online starting on Monday. You can vote as often as you’d like until Thursday at 4 p.m. We’ll announce the winner shortly after.

Here are the nominees for this week. If you can’t view the poll, click here.

Daniel De La Rosa, Atwater

The Falcons junior was all over the field to help Atwater defeat Merced 42-39 in the 50th Santa Fe Bowl. De La Rosa had an interception, returned a kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown and also hauled in a 24-yard touchdown pass.

Desmond Thompson, Merced

Thompson is a Player of the Week nominee for a second time this season. The Bears senior running back ran for two touchdowns and also caught another score. He had seven catches for 75 yards and had 76 yards on the ground.

Trent Calvert, Dos Palos

The Broncos sophomore had a big night in a rout over Tranquility. Calvert completed 11 of 17 passes for 248 yards and six touchdowns. Five of Calvert’s scoring strikes came in the first half.

Ryan Subia, Los Banos

The senior defensive lineman caused havoc all night in the Lathrop backfield for the Tigers. Subia collected four sacks to help Los Banos win its fifth straight game with a 50-6 win over the Spartans.