Atwater boys, girls cross country clinch Central California Conference championships.

The Atwater High cross country teams had plenty to celebrate on Wednesday morning. Both the Falcons boys and girls clinched Central California Conference championships at the conference’s third center meet at Lake Yosemite.

The Atwater boys won their third CCC title in four years. Atwater finsihed with 30 team points as Falcons had runners finish fifth through ninth. Merced finished second with 44 points, behind the individual winner Richard Cole McKim (15 minutes, 14.9 seconds).

Atwater’s Eric Maldonado started the parade of Falcon runners with a fifth place finish with a time of 15:52.5. He was followed by Daniel Ramirez (16:08.9), Zachary Pickle (16:10.2), Tanner Bristow (16:12.4) and Emmanuel Perez (16:17.2).

Buhach Colony’s Jimmie Summers (15:31.4) placed second.

The Atwater girls had five of the top 10 finishers in the race, led by Elisabeth Gardner, who placed second with a time of 19:40.5. Atwater’s Yessica Lopez (20:06.3) and Cristal Santoyo (20:07.4) finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

The win gives the Falcons girls back-to-back CCC championships.

Merced sophomore Isabel Perez-Zoghbi won the 3-mile race with a time of 18:55.2.

Next up for the athletes is the Sac-Joaquin Section Sub-Section Meet on Nov. 9 in Frogtown.