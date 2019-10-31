Sun-Star Football Player of the Week honors comes down to Westside War battle

The Merced Sun-Star Player of the Week poll for Week 10 came down to two rivals from Dos Palos and Los Banos. It was a Westside War online poll battle.

The Broncos fans rallied on the final day of voting to overcome a 1,000-vote deficit to make sophomore quarterback Trent Calvert the winner.

Dos Palos stopped Los Banos from winning the poll three weeks in a row.

Calvert is the latest Sun-Star Football Player of the Week after receiving 47,482 votes, which is a season-high for the Sun-Star online poll. Calvert received 51 percent of the 92,527 total votes this week.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Calvert is the second Dos Palos player to receive the honor this season. Running back Ryan Ramirez also won.

Los Banos’ Ryan Subia finished second with 42,554 votes after picking up four sacks in a win over Lathrop.

Calvert threw six touchdowns in the Broncos’ 54-0 win over Tranquility.

The other two nominees this week were Merced’s Desmond Thompson and Atwater’s Daniel De La Rosa.

We caught up with Calvert on Thursday after practice.

Sophomore quarterback Trent Calvert goes through warm-ups during a Dos Palos High football practice on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at Dos Palos High School. Shawn Jansen Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

Question: It was a close race this week. What does it mean to you to receive that many votes?

Calvert: “It means a lot. I get a lot of support in Dos Palos, everyone has my back. That feels pretty good.”

Question: Your dad Rob Calvert is the head coach. What has it been like to play for your dad?

Calvert: “It’s been pretty good. I’ve been around him for a long time. We’ve had our struggles a couple times, but we’ve been pretty good.”

Question: How often is football the topic of discussion at home?

Calvert: “We’re always watching film at the house. It can get pretty loud at our house.”

Question: You guys are 8-1, you’ve had a lot of success so far this season. What’s been the highlight for you so far this season?

Calvert: “It has to be the Los Banos game. We hadn’t beaten them in 10 years. To come in as a sophomore and win that game felt pretty good.”

Question: If you were stranded on an island and could only eat one food, what would it be?

Calvert: “Mine would be steak, a T-bone.”

Question: Do you like crunchy or creamy peanut butter?

Calvert: “Crunchy.”

Question: What’s the best part of going to Dos Palos High?

Calvert: “I know everyone has got my back, everyone is watching me. You get a lot of support from a small town. There’s a lot of tradition here. There’s a lot of pride.”