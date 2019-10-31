Le Grand, Hilmar, Stone Ridge Christian advance in volleyball playoffs.

Alexis Aguallo, Le Grand

Le Grand and Ripon Christian are headed for a rubber match.

The two girls volleyball teams shared the Southern League championship after they both split their two matches during the season. Both won their games at home.

The No. 2 seeded Bulldogs will host the No. 3 Knights on Tuesday in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V semifinals on Tuesday in Le Grand.

The Bulldogs swept No. 7 Leroy Greene 25-8, 25-0, 25-7 on Thursday night.

Le Grand (23-4) was led by Alexis Aguallo, who finished with nine digs and four aces. Alexis Ulteras finished with 16 kills and Cindy Zaragoza added 15 assists.

Stone Ridge Christian 3, Lodi Academy 0 in Merced — The Knights started their quest for a repeat section championship with a25-15, 25-8, 25-18 win in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI playoffs.

Maartje Vander Dussen led the Knights (32-4) with 11 kills, 10 digs and seven aces. Sydney Shaw finished with 14 assists.

Hilmar 3, Pioneer 0 in Hilmar — The fourth-seeded Yellowjackets advanced to the Division III semifinals with a three-game sweep of No. 5 Patriots (37-6). Hilmar won 25-16, 25-19, 25-15. Olivia Peterson led the way with 16 kills and two blocks and Emma Martin racked up 31 assists. Julia Gonsolves added 11 digs and Alondra Huerta served up six aces.

Tracy 3, Buhach Colony 0 in Tracy — The No. 8 seeded Thunder saw their season come to an end against the top-seeded Bulldogs 25-17, 25-18, 26-24 in the second round of the Division II playoffs.

Miranda Baptista paced BC with 13 kills and Cruzelly Quirarte added 14 assists.

Christian Brothers 3, El Capitan 0 in Sacramento — The No. 6 seeded Gauchos fell on the road to No. 3 Falcons 25-23, 25-16, 25-15. El Capitan finishes the season with a 29-11 record.