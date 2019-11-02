Roundup: Merced extends Mayor’s Cup streak to 14 straight against Golden Valley.

Merced senior running back Desmond Thompson, shown here earlier this season against Downey, scored three rushing touchdowns and added another score with a pass, to lead the Bears to a 33-7 win over Golden Valley. Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

Desmond Thompson rushed for three touchdowns and added a touchdown pass on a trick play as the Merced High football team rolled past Golden Valley 33-7 on Friday night in the Battle for the Mayor’s Cup.

Thompson had touchdown runs of 7, 11 and 4 yards to help the Bears (5-5 overall, 4-2 Central California Conference) open up a 26-0 lead.

Thompson added a 55-yard touchdown throw on a halfback pass to Raheem Choyce with 4:28 left in the first half.

“Never would I imagine throwing a TD pass until tonight,” Thompson tweeted.

“We always joke with Des whether or not he can make the throw,” said Merced coach Rob Scheidt.

Choyce added a second touchdown on a 42-yard run late in the third quarter that gave the Bears a 33-7 lead.

“We ran the ball really well tonight,” Scheidt said. “We made some plays with the pass, but I really liked the way our offensive line came off the ball tonight.”

The Cougars (4-6, 2-4 CCC) were again playing shorthanded without three key players in running back Jabari Phillips, receiver/defensive back Avery Townsel and linebacker Ryan Nunes.

Golden Valley’s touchdown came on a 3-yard run by quarterback Jonathan Peredia in the third quarter.

Both teams will wait to learn their playoff fate on Sunday afternoon when the Sac-Joaquin Section releases the playoff brackets.

Pacheco 42, Los Banos 24 in Los Banos — David Castillo and Isaiah Loretto both rushed for two touchdowns as the Panthers ran away from the Tigers in the second half.

The Panthers defense shut out Los Banos in the fourth quarter.

Both teams finish with a 5-5 overall record.

Mariposa 20, Le Grand 7 in Le Grand — The Grizzlies scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pull away for a Green & Gold Bowl victory.

Wyatt Green found Christian Stockwell for a 26-yard touchdown pass to give Mariposa (6-4 overall, 4-2 Southern League) a 14-7 lead after a two-point conversion. Logan Donati added a 13-yard touchdown run to put the game away.

Gavin Hernandez scored on a 14-yard touchdown run to give Le Grand (5-5, 3-4 SL) a 7-6 lead in the second quarter.

Stone Ridge Christian 40, Millennium 8 in Atwater — Enam Davis had a monster game on the ground with 28 carries for 379 yards and four touchdowns for the Knights (6-4 overall, 3-1 Central California Athletic Alliance). Kaden Silvira added 89 rushing yards and a touchdown for SRC.

Dos Palos 55, Avenal 6 in Avenal — Trent Calvert threw for 342 yards and five touchdowns as the Broncos finished the regular season 9-1 overall and 5-0 in the West Sierra League. It’s a state record 50th league championship for Dos Palos, according to CalHiPreps.

Michael Merrell caught four passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns for Dos Palos.

Liberty 33, Chowchilla 7 in Madera — The Tribe scored the first points of the game on a touchdown pass from Tony Woolsey to Bobby Faddis and the Hawks scored the final 33 points of the game.

Other Area Scores:

Hilmar 42, Livingston 14

Patterson 59, El Capitan 17

Ripon Christan 49, Delhi 0

Orestimba 47, Gustine 40