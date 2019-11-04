Vote for the Merced County prep football Player of the Week

We saw some exciting finishes as the prep football season came to an end this past week.

Now it’s time for fans to vote for the Merced Sun-Star Football Player of the Week. Starting on Monday, you can vote as often as you’d like until 4 p.m. on Thursday.

We’ll announce the winner shortly after.

Here are our five nominees for Week 11.

Desmond Thompson, Merced

The Bears senior is a nominee for a second straight week. It’s tough to keep him off after he runs for three touchdowns and throws for another on a halfback pass to lead Merced to a 33-7 win over Golden Valley in the Battle for the Mayor’s Cup.

Jonathan Martin, Gustine

The Gustine junior played a big part in the Reds’ 29-22 win over Orestimba to capture the wooden chief trophy. Martin rushed for over 100 yards and two touchdowns and added a touchdown pass in the victory.

Michael Merrell, Dos Palos

The Broncos senior hauled in four catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns to help Dos Palos defeat Avenal 55-6. Merrell scored on catches of 41 and 49 yards as Dos Palos clinched its 50th league championship.

Cole Bailey, Hilmar

The Yellowjackets all-purpose junior scored the first two touchdowns of the game to help lead Hilmar to a 42-24 win over Livingston. Bailey scored on runs of 30 and 80 yards and finished with 121 rushing yards on just three carries.

Enam Davis-Eva, Stone Ridge Christian

The Knights running back delivered a big-time performance with 28 carries for 379 yards and four touchdowns to help lead Stone Ridge Christian to a 40-8 win over Millennium.