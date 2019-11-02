Reedley College hands Merced College football a third straight loss.

Merced College quarterback Osby Green runs the ball against Hartnell College during a game on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Stadium ’76. Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

It was a rough afternoon for the Merced College football team as Reedley College scored the final 35 points of the game to hand the Blue Devils their third consecutive loss with a 49-14 win.

Merced College (3-5 overall, 1-3 Golden Coast Conference) scored all 14 of its points in the first quarter as Christian Quiarte scored on a 1-yard run and Osby Green connected with Demoundre Evans for a 33-yard touchdown pass.

The Blue Devils were tied 14-14 with the Tigers (7-1, 4-0 GCC).

Then it was all Reedley.

Drew Zaubi threw two touchdowns and Jesus Garcia returned an interception 69 yards for a score and the rout was on.

Zaubi’s touchdown throws were an 80-yard pass to Jamon Chambers and an 84-yard score to Andy Pierra-Antoine.

The Blue Devils play their final home game on Saturday, Nov. 9 against Cabrillo College.