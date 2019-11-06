Roundup: Merced star scores 10 goals in playoff win. Showdown with Buhach Colony next.

Merced High sophomore Easton Hamm scores one of his 10 goals during the Bears’ 19-8 playoff win over Johansen on Wednesday Nov. 6, 2019 at Golden Valley High School. Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

During a first-quarter timeout a Johansen player joked with his team he just might need some help guarding Merced’s hole-set.

He wasn’t lying.

Bears sophomore Easton Hamm dominated at 2-meters, scoring 10 goals as No. 3 seed Merced cruised to a 19-8 win over the No. 14 Vikings on Tuesday in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs at Golden Valley High.

The win sets up a showdown with fellow Central California Conference member Buhach Colony on Friday night at 5:30 p.m. back at Golden Valley.

The Bears and Thunder split their two conference games against each other.

“It’s definitely a rubber match,” said Merced coach Kit Grattan, whose team improved to 21-6. “We’ll be pumped up for that game.”

Grattan felt his team stalled out of the gate against Johansen, knowing the outcome of the game was never in doubt.

Merced High senior David Chen lofts a shot against Johansen during the Bears’ 19-8 win in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs at Golden Valley High. Shawn Jansen Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

“It was hard to get going early,” he said. “Our guys had looked at their schedule and saw they had played some of the teams we beat by a lot and they lost to them by a lot.”

The Bears closed out the first quarter scoring four straight goals to take a 6-2 lead. Hamm scored five of Merced’s six first-quarter goals.

Grattan played his reserves the entire second quarter and took a 7-4 lead into intermission.

The Bears then opened up a 13- 6 lead by the end of the third quarter.

David Chen added two goals, four assists and three steals for Merced. Vincent Arroyo scored three goals and assisted on two others. Goalie Owen Krieger turned away seven shots in the cage.

Merced High sophomore Easton Hamm fires a backhanded shot during a playoff game against Johansen on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Shawn Jansen Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

“It took us a while to get excited, but once we get going we’re hard to stop,” Grattan said.

The Bears quickly turned their attention to Buhach Colony after the game.

“I think it’s going to be really fun,” Hamm said. “It’s going to be a really tough game. It’ll be fun to see how it turns out.”

Buhach Colony 13, Davis 3 in Atwater — Brayden Fookes scored four goals and goalie Gannon Groth finished with 11 saves as the Thunder opened the playoffs with a win.

The sixth-seeded Thunder will face No. 3 Merced on Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Golden Valley High.

Jack Bustabade added two goals and four steals for the Thunder.