Roundup: Stone Ridge Christian wins a second straight volleyball section championship.

The Stone Ridge Christian High girls volleyball team shows off their second straight Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI blue banner after a three-game sweep of Forest Lake Christian on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Ripon High School. Joe Darretta

The Stone Ridge Christian High girls volleyball team celebrated their second consecutive Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI championship on Saturday in Ripon.

The top-seeded Knights (34-4) swept No. 3 Forest Lake Christian 25-23, 25-17, 25-15 in a rematch of last year’s championship game.

Maartje Vander Dussen paced SRC with 17 kills, 11 digs and three aces. Sasha Stillman added 10 kills.

“The girls had a blast out there,” said Knights coach Ken Shaw. “They just had fun. We have good team chemistry.”

The Knights had to comeback from a two-point deficit late in the opening game. Stone Ridge Christian was on cruise control from that point on.

“They had a lot of balls down that came from a perfect pass, a perfect hit or a perfect serve,” Shaw said. “Some coaches call those lucky touches. They had a quite a few and we found ourselves down 20-22 in the first game.

“When we came back to win that first game that just deflated their sails. They knew they were going to have to play a strong game all the way through to beat us.”

Jillian Schutlz led the Knights defense with 21 digs. Brooke Wareham finished with 19 assists and Syndey Shaw added 14 saves as they shared the setter duties.

Stone Ridge Christian will likely host a Northern California Regional Playoff game this week.

College Football

Cabrillo 52, Merced College 24 in Merced — The Seahawks racked up 626 yards of offense in a rout of the Blue Devils (3-6) at Stadium ‘76.

Cabrillo quarterback Devon Daich threw for 348 yards and three touchdowns. Kameron Pleasant hauled in eight catches for 163 yards and one touchdown and Ramon Gordon added 140 yards and one touchdown on six catches.

Markus Brady led the Blue Devils with nine catches for 162 yards and one touchdown. Merced College sophomore Chris Munoz led the defense with 16 tackles, including 2.5 sacks.