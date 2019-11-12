‘She was a big game-changer for us.’ El Capitan senior named CCC volleyball MVP

El Capitan senior Yatzary Lua goes up for a hit against Beyer in a Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff game on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

It was a special season for the El Capitan High girls volleyball team.

The Gauchos clinched their first Central California Conference championship and reached the second round of the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs.

Their season was recognized by the CCC coaches as three El Capitan players captured major awards, including senior Yatzary Lua, who was named the CCC Most Valuable Player.

The senior left-hander finished with a team-high 259 kills, leading the Gauchos to an 11-1 record in the CCC and 29-11 overall.

“She helped us out offensively and defensively,” said El Capitan coach Chela Moreno, who was named the CCC Coach of the Year. “She didn’t come off the court. She was a big game-changer for us.”

Lua said she was honored that the coaches voted for her.

“For me, it meant a lot,” Lua said. “The coaches noticing me, I believe is a big thing. I worked so hard.”

El Capitan senior Allison Saelee was named the Setter of the Year and Gauchos freshman Leah Mendoza was selected as the Best Defensive Player.

“This year was so special,” Lua said. “At first I didn’t really think we were going to win CCC, but the more I played with these girls I realized we had a good team and we could win CCC.”

Moreno said Saelee was a bit of a surprise this season, but with all the teams running offenses with multiple setters she earned the reward.

Saelee split the setting duties with fellow senior Natalie Collins, who was named to the All-CCC First Team.

According to Moreno, Mendoza was a big reason for the Gauchos’ success.

“She dominated for us on defense,” Moreno said. “Her court awareness at her age as a freshman is phenomenal. She picked up so many balls we couldn’t believe she could get. She was amazing.”

Buhach Colony junior Maggie Seifert picked up the other major award as the Thunder outside hitter was selected as the Best Offensive Player.

Joining Collins on the All-CCC First Team were Miranda Baptista (Buhach Colony), Sunnee Lee (Buhach Colony), Taylor Harpine (Atwater), Ellie Hamm (Merced) and Roxy Foroutan (Merced).

The Second Team was comprised of Haylee Howie (Golden Valley), Kendall Flatt (Atwater), Annisette Madsen (Golden Valley), Faith Oseguera (Merced), Karlee King (Buhach Colony) and Azalia Diaz (Central Valley).

The Sportsmanship awards went to Amberlee Williams (El Capitan), Anusha Kumar (Central Valley), Madsen, Jasmine Thao (Buhach Colony), Abby Bakken (Merced) and Kaylee Stevens (Atwater).