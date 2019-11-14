Four more Merced County athletes make their college choice official.

El Capitan High seniors Natalie Collins and Chase Minor celebrated their signings of national letters of intent to colleges on Thursday at El Capitan High School. Collins will play volleyball at The Masters University and Minor will play baseball at the University of San Francisco. El Capitan HIgh School

El Capitan High senior Natalie Collins had attended other college signing ceremonies. She had watched former Gauchos teammates Makenzie Webber and Robin Helms sign.

On Thursday, Collins was in the hot seat.

“It was very surreal,” Collins said. “It’s definitely a moment I’ve seen with two other girls from El Capitan signing. I looked up to both McKenzie and Robin. It was definitely a big moment for myself. It was a big deal.

“Going through the recruiting process is hard. You don’t know how it’s going to end up. I feel like I accomplished a goal and I’m very happy where I am headed.”

Collins signed her national letter of intent to play volleyball at The Master’s University in Santa Clarita.

Collins shared the spotlight with Gauchos baseball player Chase Minor who signed with the University of San Francisco.

Like Collins, Minor found himself sitting in front of family, friends, teammates and coaches on his big day.

“I was sitting there thinking this is your life,” Minor said. “This is really happening for me. You start reflecting on everything and who’s been in and out of your life. This is my future. This is where I’m going to be spending my next four years. It’s exciting that everything is happening and I’m grateful for the moment.”

Collins was an All-Central California Conference first-team selection the past two years for the Gauchos and helped lead El Capitan to its first CCC championship this season.

Collins says she was drawn to the Christian school after a family member made a visit to the campus.

“I got an email from the Master’s coach but I didn’t know much about the school,” Collins said. “My cousin was being recruited by their baseball team and visited the campus. He raved about the campus and how it was a loving culture and genuine.

“When I visited the campus in April I got to experience that.”

Collins currently has a 4.5 GPA and expects to major in business. She said it was special to share her moment with so many people.

“I wasn’t expecting that big of a turnout because we didn’t advertise it much,” Collins said. “The gym was packed. I was blown away by how many people came. It’s nice to see how much support I have.”

El Capitan junior Chase Minor is greeted at the South dugout after scoring a run during the 10th annual Merced County All-Star Game at Merced College. Minor had two hits and scored two runs. Shawn Jansen Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

Minor instantly clicked with the coaching staff at USF, including one of his coaches who coached him in travel ball.

“I chose USF because of the coaching staff and atmosphere,” said Minor, who will be a four-year varsity player this spring for the Gauchos. “The coaching staff was very welcoming and the relationships formed with them are really genuine. That’s what I love.”

Minor is headed to USF as a two-way player. He’ll get the opportunity to pitch and earn a spot in the infield or outfield when he isn’t pitching.

“They are interested in me as a two-way player,” Minor said. “Being able to pitch, I just love that feeling of coming off the mound after a good inning. Nothing will be able to replace hitting.

“That was another reason I chose USF was the opportunity to do both.”

Minor is also considering majoring in business and has also done well in the classroom, accumulating a GPA of 4.2.

“My excitement level is through the roof,” Minor said. “It’s so surreal. Looking ahead to my next four years, I know I’m going to have a great time at USF and a great time in the baseball program.”

Jacob Weiss is congratulated by his Atwater teammates after scoring a run during the Falcons’ 12-6 win over Downey on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Memorial Ballpark in Atwater, Calif. Shawn Jansen Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

Atwater baseball duo sign

The Atwater High baseball team had two players sign on Wednesday in Jacob Weiss and Gunnar Kale.

Weiss signed his national letter of intent with the University of Pacific in Stockton.

“It’s the next step in my baseball career,” Weiss said. “I’m very excited to have this opportunity. This means it’s going to happen. It’s a done deal.”

Weiss heads to the Tigers as a catcher with an opportunity to see some time in the outfield to get his bat in the lineup.

Weiss verbally committed to UOP during his junior season and never second-guessed his decision.

“It’s close to home,” he said. “It means a lot to me that my family will be able to watch me play baseball the next three or four years. The coaching staff was also so welcoming.”

Weiss plans to major in sports management and minor in business. He currently has a 3.8 GPA.

Atwater junior Gunnar Kale (24) attempts to beat out the throw to first base during the championship game against Mountain House in the annual Fran Oneto/Atwater-Winton Lions Easter Baseball Tournament at Memorial Ballpark in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, April 25, 2019. The Falcons beat the Mustangs 8-1. Shawn Jansen sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

Kale signed with Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa.

“It’s exciting because it’s something I’ve been working for since I was able to play baseball,” Kale said. “It’s always been one of my goals. It’s a dream come true.”

Kale said he was focused on schools out of state with the hopes of experiencing something different.

“I wanted to get out of California and try something new,” Kale said. “I want to see what it’s like and find out if I like living outside of California.”

Kale has a 4.3 GPA and is unsure of his major.

He took a visit to the campus in October and felt Morningside College was the right fit for him.

“The coaches just seem to care about the players and not just because you’re a baseball player,” Kale said. “Plus the school has phenomenal academics. They want to get you in and get you out in four years. They want to get you into the real world.”